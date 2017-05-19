Listen to T-Pain and Lil Wayne’s “T-Wayne” 

Jesse Salazar
Back in 2008, T-Pain and Lil Wayne collaborated on the songs “Got Money” off ‘Tha Carter III‘ and “Can’t Believe It” from T-Pain’s ‘Thr33 Ringz.’ Around that time, Weezy touted him and T-Pain “both have the same energy,” so it wasn’t a surprise they would work on more music together. The surprising part came when what they did create never saw the light of day…until now.

T-Pain and Lil Wayne have finally put out their joint mixtape, “T-Wayne”. They’ve been teasing it for a while now, and it just randomly hit the internet yesterday. The ‘lost tape’ contains eight tracks which range in tempos and textures, and you’ll find the full tracklist below.

TRACKLIST

1. He Rap He Sang
2. Listen To Me
3. DAMN DAMN DAMN
4. Waist of a Wasp
5. Oh Yeah
6. Breathe
7. Snap Ya Fangas
8. Heavy Chevy

