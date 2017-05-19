Las Vegas Cop Puts Black Male In Deadly Chokehold And Tasers 7 Times

Photo by

News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Las Vegas Cop Puts Black Male In Deadly Chokehold And Tasers 7 Times

Tashii Farmer, 40, died after officer Kenneth Lopera, 31, used a neck restraint similar to what a NYPD officer used on Eric Garner in 2014.

97.9 The Beat Staff
Leave a comment

Police said Wednesday evening that one Las Vegas cop used a deadly chokehold on a Black male after tasering him seven times before he died over the weekend, reports ABC News.

From ABC News:

Follow The Beat On Twitter:

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Officer Kenneth Lopera, 31, said he believed Tashii Farmer, 40, was trying to break into to a vehicle when he discharged his Taser and placed him in an unapproved rear neck hold for more than a minute, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said at a press conference Wednesday evening…

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

The video, which was shown at the press conference Wednesday, also appears to show the officer, who is white, firing his stun gun several times before putting Farmer, who is black, in a neck restraint until other officers arrived to find Farmer unconscious.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Nevada condemned the officer’s use of the unapproved chokehold — a move that has been publicly blasted after the tragic 2014 shooting death of Eric Garner — with the Las Vegas Police Department opening an investigation, reports The Washington Post.

SOURCE: ABC NewsThe Washington Post

SEE ALSO:

Leaked Video Shows Black Man Tasered While Handcuffed By Balch Springs Cop

Ohio Police Use Stun Gun On 12-Year-Old Minor At Skating Rink

30 Black Women Who Died In Police Custody

26 photos Launch gallery

30 Black Women Who Died In Police Custody

Continue reading 30 Black Women Who Died In Police Custody

30 Black Women Who Died In Police Custody

las vegas , murder , Police Brutality , Tashii Farmer

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
SXSW Film-Interactive-Music - Day 4
Drake & Tory Lanez Squash Beef; Share Picture…
 5 hours ago
05.19.17
Lil Wayne
New Album: T-Pain x Lil Wayne ‘T-WAYNE’
 5 hours ago
05.19.17
‘Scandal’ Recap: Mama Pope Makes A Move No…
 11 hours ago
05.19.17
US-ENTERAINMENT-MUSIC-HISTORY-FOCUS-TUPAC
‘All Eyez on Me’ Producer Discusses 2Pac Biopic…
 20 hours ago
05.19.17
Kendrick Lamar Sneaks His Way Into The U.S. Capitol
 24 hours ago
05.19.17
2015 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Graydon Carter - Inside
Jay Z & Beyonce Are Hip-Hop’s First Billion…
 1 day ago
05.18.17
Empire Season 2
‘Empire’ Recap: Thirsty And Cookie Take On Vegas…
 2 days ago
05.18.17
Sheryl Underwood On Mo’Nique’s Recent Outburst: ‘I’m Concerned…
 2 days ago
05.19.17
I Lost 10 Pounds By Going To Broccoli…
 2 days ago
05.17.17
Zoë Kravitz Says Her Mom Lisa Bonet Was…
 2 days ago
05.17.17
James Harden Accused Of Plotting An Attack Against…
 2 days ago
05.17.17
Watch: Kevin Hart Reacts To Mo’Nique Dragging Oprah,…
 3 days ago
05.16.17
Priyanka Chopra
Priyanka Chopra Lights Up Miami Carpet For The…
 3 days ago
05.17.17
Six Flags Over Texas New Ride: The Joker
Behind The Scenes: The Joker Making Its Way…
 3 days ago
05.16.17
Watch: Treach Threatens To Use His Ninja Skills…
 3 days ago
05.16.17
Here’s How Kevin Hart’s Ex-Wife Feels About His…
 3 days ago
05.17.17
photos