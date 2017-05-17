New Video: YFN Lucci “Been Broke Before”

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979beat
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
YFN reflects on how is used to be when he was broke. But now he is enjoying life and having plenty money. Check out the latest visual off of his Long Live Nut EP.
JMBLYA 2017 Lineup: Chance The Rapper, Gucci Mane, Migos, Lil Uzi Vert, 6lack, Young Dolph, Snow Tha Product, Steve Aoki, YFN Lucci, Pell, DJ Mr. Rogers
11 photos Launch gallery
JMBLYA 2017 Lineup: Chance The Rapper, Gucci Mane, Migos, Lil Uzi Vert, 6lack, Young Dolph, Snow Tha Product, Steve Aoki, YFN Lucci, Pell, DJ Mr. Rogers
1. Chance The RapperSource:Getty 1 of 11
2. Gucci ManeSource:Getty 2 of 11
3. MigosSource:Getty 3 of 11
4. Lil Uzi VertSource:Getty 4 of 11
5. 6lackSource:Getty 5 of 11
6. Young DolphSource:Getty 6 of 11
7. Snow Tha ProductSource:Getty 7 of 11
8. Steve AokiSource:Getty 8 of 11
9. YFN LucciSource:Getty 9 of 11
10. PellSource:Getty 10 of 11
11. DJ Mr. RogersSource:Getty 11 of 11
comments – Add Yours