Priyanka Chopra Lights Up Miami Carpet For The ‘Baywatch’ Premiere

Quantico star Priyanka Chopra dazzled during her red carpet appearance for the world premier of Baywatch over the weekend. The beloved Bollywood actress was wearing a vintage inspired, sequenced wrap dress in midnight blue by Halston.
There was everything to love about Priyanka’s dress…the v-neck plunge, the deep dark blue color and frontal split that went perfectly with her black strapped heels. The crowd definitely loved her look too!
Priyanka kept it simple and sexy for the world premier, slicking her hair back into a classy ponytail while keeping her make up in theme with her stylish dress.
SPLURGE
The dress is must, and won’t be easy to find. But you can check out what
for $3777.99.
SPEND
Look the part without pulling as much out of your wallet by checking out this version
for $435.00 complete with a belt – split front and all!
SAVE
Nordstrom has a dress with the same dark blue, split front effect for the lower end of your budget for $195.00 with their Safronette Faux Wrap Gown.
21 Times Priyanka Chopra Proved She Was Just Like Us
1. She takes subway selfies.
2. She loves her kicks.
3. She woke up like this.
4. She takes touristy selfies.
5. She celebrates awesome moments with her family and friends.
6. She has a cheat day every once in a while.
7. She loves a good #TBT.
8. She gets baby fever just by the sight of someone else’s cute baby.
9. She enjoys a nice glass of wine.
10. She enjoys the little things.
11. She has fun with friends in the sand!
12. She loves getting her nails did.
13. She has to take obligatory plane pics when traveling.
14. She fan girls out over celebrities.
15. She loves a good meme.
16. She loves holiday time with the family.
17. She loves a what happens in Vegas, stays in Vegas good time.
18. She doesn’t cry over spilled milk (or sauce).
19. She loves a good lippie.
20. She still cuddles with her stuffed animals.
21. She’s married to her dreams…
21 of 21