Khalid Announces ‘American Teen Tour’ Coming to DFW

We first introduced you to 19 year-old Texas representer and El Paso native Khalid when his soulful smash “Location” blew up our airwaves. Recently he dropped his debut album ‘American Teen’ to rave reviews, eventually peaking at number 9 on the Billboard 200. To support the album, Khalid announced he’ll soon be taking the show on the road.

The 25-city ‘American Teen’ tour will kick of on July 12 in Portland and will wrap up in San Francisco on Sept. 21, but not before gracing us with his presence one more time. The tour is expected to touch down in the DFW on July 27. Tickets for the American Teen Tour go on sale this Thursday, May 18 at noon.

In the meantime, listen to ‘Location’ still going heavy on The Beat and get familiar with ‘American Teen’ and sing along live with thousands at his show soon! He’s also featured on Logic’s song “1-800-273-8255” which addresses suicide you’ll find on Logic’s No. 1 album, Everybody, and played only on 97-9 The Beat!

AMERICAN TEEN TOUR. Tickets on sale on Thursday at 12 PM. A post shared by Khalid (خالد) (@thegr8khalid) on May 15, 2017 at 11:02am PDT

