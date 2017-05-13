Eight Celebrity Moms Share Their Biggest Challenges With Motherhood

While celebrities have money and fame, that doesn’t necessarily shield them from the everyday challenges that comes with being a parent.

In honor of Mother’s Day, here’s what famous mamas such as Michelle Obama, Beyonce, Angela Bassett and others have to say about navigating the tricky world of Motherhood:

FORMER FIRST LADY MICHELLE OBAMA ON STRUGGLING WITH BALANCE

While former First Lady Michelle Obama always makes motherhood look so easy, but she is clear: looks can be deceiving.

At the first White House Working Families Summit in 2014 she shared that her worst experiences being a mother came early on when she struggled with balancing career and being present for her young babies Sasha and Malia.

“[It] was probably the worst time of my motherhood. I was so devastated because that balance, that work-family balance is so fragile, and you realize how fragile it is that with a blink of an eye of a broken toilet, a sick child, a sick parent, that that balance is thrown off,” she said.

She added that she was this close to quitting her job: ” I was at the time was a breastfeeding mother of a 4-month-old — and I didn’t have a babysitter, so I promptly took Sasha to the interview with me. And I thought, look, this is who I am. I’ve got a husband who’s away. I’ve got two little babies. They are my priority. If you want me to do the job, you’ve got to pay me to do the job and you’ve got to give me flexibility, and flexibility means that I will work my tail off for you, but you better pay me and value my family.”

BEYONCE ON HAVING A PAINFUL LABOR

Beyonce told Elle in 2016 that her labor with five-year-old Blue Ivy wasn’t all that pretty: “Everyone experiences pain, but sometimes you need to be uncomfortable to transform. Pain is not pretty, but I wasn’t able to hold my daughter in my arms until I experienced the pain of childbirth.”

Even Queen Bey isn’t immune to the agony of childbirth. We are praying for her when she gives birth to her twins!

KELLY ROWLAND ON THE PRESSURE TO BREASTFEED

Since writing her new book Whoa, Baby!: A Guide for New Moms Who Feel Overwhelmed and Freaked Out, Kelly Rowland has been brutally open about the ups and downs of having her first child, which includes not being able to breastfeed the way she wanted.

She recently told CBS News: “I saw so many women do it, you know, whether it was in public or you saw them do it in hospital rooms, and you saw it on movies. It looked so beautiful and glamorous, and I was so excited about it, and it was one that I really struggled with. It didn’t last really long for me. My supply was short, and I remember I felt it put a lot of pressure on myself because I couldn’t supply as much as I wanted to and I had to supplement.”

Rowland also warned USA TODAY readers to be very aware of what childbirth does to your privates: ““Your vajayjay does not look the same for a very long time,” she told us, with brutal honesty. Though a friend tried to convince Rowland her husband wouldn’t care, she protested, “‘But, I care about it.’ We go to get it all done up and trimmed and waxed and this and that and it’s all swollen and crazy and you’re just wondering what just happened?”

Ha!

ANGELA BASSETT ON USING A SURROGATE

Angela Bassett has always been open and honest about her difficulties to get pregnant and her failure with IVF which resulted in her and husband Courtney B Vance using a surrogate to have their fraternal twins.

In 2007 she told Oprah: “I was devastated when it didn’t happen [again and again]. I had to remain hopeful and resilient and, ‘Okay, let’s do it again.”

Eventually, a friend who didn’t look like she was expecting announced to them that she and her husband were five months pregnant. Confused, Angela said,’You are?’ and the friend revealed that they were using a surrogate. This was the turning point for the couple.

Her story embodies that it doesn’t matter how your children are conceived.

VIOLA DAVIS ON NOT WANTING HER DAUGHTER TO GROW UP ENTITLED

Viola Davis doesn’t fear a lot in life, but one major thing she is worried about is her 6-year-old daughter Destiny growing up being entitled because of her well-off parents.

The Oscar winner recently told PEOPLE: “I never had a house; Genesis has a house. I do shop at Target, I buy all her clothes at Target or H&M. And maybe, if I’m feeling really good, Nordstrom Rack.”

KANDI BURRUSS ON HOW SOCIAL MEDIA CAN HURT HER KIDS

Kandi Burruss became famous as a teenager before the age of social media, but now as a mother of three she told AJC in 2016 that she worries about how people’s comments will affect her children’s self-esteem.

“It’s crazy,” the reality star said.

“Now you have to deal with social media. Back then (with her first daughter, Riley, now 13) social media was not really happening. Some people are so supportive, which is great. Other people are outright rude.… Nobody wants to hear negative things about their children. It really gets under my skin.”

“I told [Riley] has to have thick skin if she wants to be on social media. … She’s a strong girl and has gotten tough over the years.”

CIARA ON UNEXPECTEDLY BEING A SINGLE MOM

Ciara told Essence in 2016 that when became pregnant with baby Future she believed that she would be married to her son’s father, but it didn’t work out like that.

“That wasn’t necessarily part of my vision. But the moment I realized I was going to be a single mother, I had to reflect and reorganize my thoughts,” the single mother admitted.

She added: I decided to trust that God had a plan and put all my love and focus on my son. “And he’s made me become even more fearless.”

And her faith in God led her to the love of her life, husband Russell Wilson, as they recently brought their newborn daughter Sienna into the world.

AYESHA CURRY ON NOT BEING ABLE TO DO IT ALL—AND THAT’S OK

Ayesha Curry admits that with two children it’s not possible to do it all.

“I think I’m still trying to figure out that balance, because it is so fresh and new. But the biggest thing that I had to learn was that I was very prideful about my motherhood; I wanted to take on everything by myself. I realize that it really does take a village, and so, whenever I can have a helping hand, I can. And that kind of presents peace of mind for everybody and for both the kids, so I’m not stressed out all the time…” the cook told Elite Daily last year.

She added that one way to deal with it all is giving her basketball star husband Stephen Curry more parenting responsibilities:

“Also, relinquishing more duties to my husband. He helps out a lot, he helps out when he can. He travels a lot, but when he’s home, he’s home with the kids, so it’s really nice. He’s a good daddy.”

BEAUTIES: What are some of the challenges that you face as a mother?

