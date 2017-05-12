News & Gossip
#CouplesWeLove: Brandy And Sir the Baptist Make It Official On The ‘Gram

This man is hers.

97.9 The Beat Staff
BET Experience and Make a Wish at LA. Live Red Carpet Arrivals- Weekend Events

Source: Leon Bennett / Getty

Brandy got a new man y’all and she’s taken to Instagram to share with the world her relationship with soul singer Sir the Baptist.

While in New York City, the Moesha actress posted a pic of the two holding hands and wrote: “Straight off the #HeavenCopter with #HIM @sirthebaptist.”

 

Straight off the #HeavenCopter with #HIM @sirthebaptist

A post shared by b r 📐n d Y (@4everbrandy) on

Here they are chilling on the couch:

She also supports her boo’s career:

And the 28-year-old adores her right back!

He called Brandy a genius and added: “Don’t need to write that she’s a Genius. That’s obvious. Would say she’s an angel but you don’t reach her heights… keep moral goodness and be loved by the greats without wings. However…. she’s the most beautiful person I’ve ever met. Before this picture, we had already healed many thru song. Now onto chasing each other around the world. @4everbrandy.”:

The two also worked sang together on his new single “Deliver Me.”

What kind of music does Sir do? He recently told Essence that he’s not a Christian artist, but he wants his music to be “that connecting piece between our spirituality and our day-to-day world.” Take a listen:

You go girl!

photos