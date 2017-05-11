‘Donald Trump Loves Dictators:’ Roland Martin Examines James Comey Firing

Photo by

News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

‘Donald Trump Loves Dictators:’ Roland Martin Examines James Comey Firing

"Donald Trump constantly praised Vladimir Putin, loves what dictators do and that's what you're seeing right here," Martin said on a Newsone Now segment.

97.9 The Beat Staff
Leave a comment
Be the Vote

Source: DonkeyHotey-Flickr

This week, all eyes have been on Washington with the announcement that President Donald Trump fired FBI Director James ComeyRoland Martin invited New Jersey Congresswoman Bonnie Watson Coleman to NewsOne Now to delve in deeper into the machinations behind Comey’s firing just days before he was set to testify at a Senate hearing about the president’s campaign alleged ties to Russia.

Follow The Beat On Twitter:

Watson Coleman, the vice ranking member of the House Committee on Homeland Security, told Martin that while she was not fond of Comey, Trump’s reasons for the firing appear to have motives beyond the mishandling the email controversy surrounding Hillary Clinton during the 2016 presidential election campaign.

I’m not a fan of Comey, but what I do believe is that A, it was terrible the way the president did this, B, I have no reason to believe, even though I don’t agree with the way Comey handled certain things, that he wasn’t doing an independent investigation, and C, I just think this is the way Donald Trump tries to deflect attention away from the fact that his is a corrupt administration, he is at the center of the corruption, and that we, the American people, need to have answers,” said Rep. Watson Coleman.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Joining Martin on the NewsOne Now panel was Republican Party consultant Shermichael Singleton; Howard University chair of Afro-American Studies; professor Greg Carr; and Joint Center for Political and Economic Studies president, Spencer Overton. The gentleman engaged in a spirited discussion, echoing Congresswoman Watson Coleman’s assertion that this appears to be a ploy by President Trump to get the heat off his tail regarding Russia.

Donald Trump constantly praised Vladimir Putin, loves what dictators do and that’s what you’re seeing right here. Donald Trump cannot be trusted, and not only that, it’s shameful. They’ve already decided that they’re not going to send Sean Spicer out to the media, they’re going to see out Sarah Huckabee Sanders, and this is one, if you’re the president and you love media, you must address the American people,”  Martin said.

Watch Roland Martin’s discussion of FBI Director James Comey’s curious firing on NewsOne Now in the clip above.

Watch NewsOne Now with Roland Martin, in its new time slot on TV One.

SEE ALSO:

NSA Adviser Michael Flynn Reportedly Fired By Obama, Now Out Under Trump

JMBLYA 2017 Dallas Recap Experience [PHOTO GALLERY]

100 photos Launch gallery

JMBLYA 2017 Dallas Recap Experience [PHOTO GALLERY]

Continue reading ‘Donald Trump Loves Dictators:’ Roland Martin Examines James Comey Firing

JMBLYA 2017 Dallas Recap Experience [PHOTO GALLERY]

donald trump , Roland Martin

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
6th Annual Sunset Strip Music Festival - Day 3
Wale & G-Eazy “Fashion Week” on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’
 4 hours ago
05.12.17
‘Scandal’ Recap: You Won’t Believe Who Rowan Pope…
 11 hours ago
05.12.17
DJ Kash Looks Of 2017 [PHOTOS]
 18 hours ago
05.11.17
‘L&HH’ Star Tommie Lee Got Kicked Off A…
 19 hours ago
05.11.17
Universal Music Group Reportedly Wants To End $31…
 20 hours ago
05.11.17
Los Angeles Chapter Presents The Recording Academy Honors - Show
HBO Reveals Premiere Date For Dr. Dre’s Documentary…
 21 hours ago
05.11.17
Guy Ritchie Reacts To The Infamous ‘F**k Guy…
 21 hours ago
05.11.17
Brandy Has A New Spiritual Bae
 21 hours ago
05.11.17
GQ And Z Zegna Celebration Event Hosted By Nick Jonas - Arrivals
The Bow Wow Jet Thing Was A Hoax…
 24 hours ago
05.11.17
Lil Wayne
Lil Wayne Doesn’t Make Forbes Top 5, But…
 1 day ago
05.11.17
Ashanti's 25th Birthday Surprise Party - Inside
Irv Gotti Says He’s Relaunching Murder Inc. Records
 1 day ago
05.11.17
56th GRAMMY Awards - Show
Grammy Awards Coming Back To New York City
 1 day ago
05.11.17
‘Empire’ Recap: The Lyons Desperately Search For Baby Bella
 1 day ago
05.11.17
Rotimi Visits The Durtty Boyz Show [PHOTOS]
 2 days ago
05.10.17
J Nicks Looks Of 2017 [PHOTOS]
 2 days ago
05.10.17
Report: ‘Scandal’ Is Coming To An End After…
 2 days ago
05.10.17
photos