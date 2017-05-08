Congratulations!! Legendary Rapper MC Lyte Is Engaged!!!

A big congratulations are in order to the legendary rapper MC Lyte who recently announced that she is engaged to a man name John whom she met online. She conducted an exclusive intervie with Essence to confirm her new fiance’. She also has a new book coming out to give love advice called “Your Man & Your Money.

She recently posted a picture of the new love in her life and you can see the two of them together here bossip.com along with more details of her amazing love story.

