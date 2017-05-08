Entertainment News
Congratulations!! Legendary Rapper MC Lyte Is Engaged!!!

Jazze
Veda Loca and MC Lyte at the 2016 BET Awards

Source: Bobby Pen / iOne

A big congratulations are in order to the legendary rapper MC Lyte who recently announced that she is engaged to a man name John whom she met online. She conducted an exclusive intervie with Essence to confirm her new fiance’. She also has a new book coming out to give love advice called “Your Man & Your Money.

She recently posted a picture of the new love in her life and you can see the two of them together here bossip.com along with more details of her amazing love story.

Veda Loca and MC Lyte at the 2016 BET Awards
photos