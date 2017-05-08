Congratulations!! Legendary Rapper MC Lyte Is Engaged!!!

Follow @979beat
A big congratulations are in order to the legendary rapper MC Lyte who recently announced that she is engaged to a man name John whom she met online. She conducted an exclusive intervie with Essence to confirm her new fiance’. She also has a new book coming out to give love advice called “Your Man & Your Money.
She recently posted a picture of the new love in her life and you can see the two of them together here bossip.com along with more details of her amazing love story.
https://thebeatdfw.com/2895769/bet-awards-behind-the-beat-mc-lyte-talks-prince-influence-tv-production-women-in-hip-
Newly Engaged Ciara & Russell Wilson Have Been Capturing Their Love On Instagram For Nearly One Year
25 photos Launch gallery
Newly Engaged Ciara & Russell Wilson Have Been Capturing Their Love On Instagram For Nearly One Year
1. That’s Bae Today. #TBT😉Source:Instagram 1 of 25
2. Save The Last Dance…. #WhiteHouseSource:Instagram 2 of 25
3. Take Me Away….Source:Instagram 3 of 25
4. Sweetest Thing I’ve Eva Known. #EspysSource:Instagram 4 of 25
5. 😍😍😍😇😇😇Source:Instagram 5 of 25
6. Richard Sherman @RSherman25 Selfie Booth. #HappySundaySource:Instagram 6 of 25
7. After Practice With @DangeRussWilson Like 😬😬😬:) 3’s Up! Go @SeaHawks! #12’s.Source:Instagram 7 of 25
8. Earlier…On The Way To @SeattleChildrens 😝Source:Instagram 8 of 25
9. Smiling Is Contagious….❤️Source:Instagram 9 of 25
10. Mexico getaway.Source:Instagram 10 of 25
11. Abrazame Fuerte… Photo Cred: @West2EastIncSource:Instagram 11 of 25
12. Crusin With My Captain @dangerusswilson..❤️ #tbtSource:Instagram 12 of 25
13. Kinda Like Had The Best Christmas Ever.. Theme: Love, Happiness, Gratefulness, and Family. Nothing Can Amount To The Value Of Those Gifts. ❤️🎄🙏🏽Source:Instagram 13 of 25
14. Mood….❤️Source:Instagram 14 of 25
15. 😍Source:Instagram 15 of 25
16. Me and My Bayeebay ❤️ @PoloRalphLaurenSource:Instagram 16 of 25
17. He Caught My Attention…Source:Instagram 17 of 25
18. Red carpet stunt.Source:Instagram 18 of 25
19. And again.Source:Instagram 19 of 25
20. Je t’aime Tellement ❤️Source:Instagram 20 of 25
21. @LanvinOfficial #Lanvin #pfwSource:Instagram 21 of 25
22. @GivenchyofficialSource:Instagram 22 of 25
23. Of Course I Couldn’t Do It Without The Help Of My Partner In Crime…. #ProudMoment 🐟Source:Instagram 23 of 25
24. I Feel Complete. ❤️Source:Instagram 24 of 25
25. Gorgous couple.Source:Instagram 25 of 25
Facebook: Jazze Radio-Chica
Twitter: jazzeradiochica
Instagram: jazzeradiochica
comments – Add Yours