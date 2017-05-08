Is American Idol Coming Back?!!

It seems like yesterday that it was announced that American Idol would be cancelling. After starting the careers of so many of our favorite celebrities like Fantasia, Kelly Clarkson, Carrie Underwood and Ruben Studdard just to name a few… We all believed the end of the show was final!

No so fast… According to TMZ.com American Idol seems to be on a come back but on a different network! ABC looks to steal the show from Fox and revive it by possibly bringing back the original host Ryan Seacrest. For more information on this story please visit TMZ.com

Would you watch American Idol if it came back or are you over the show?

