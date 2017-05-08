Is American Idol Coming Back?!!

It seems like yesterday that it was announced that American Idol would be cancelling. After starting the careers of so many of our favorite celebrities like Fantasia, Kelly Clarkson, Carrie Underwood and Ruben Studdard just to name a few… We all believed the end of the show was final!
No so fast… According to TMZ.com American Idol seems to be on a come back but on a different network! ABC looks to steal the show from Fox and revive it by possibly bringing back the original host Ryan Seacrest. For more information on this story please visit TMZ.com
Would you watch American Idol if it came back or are you over the show?
https://thebeatdfw.com/2964798/american-idol-contest-decided-to-be-heterosexual-after-two-years-of-lesbianismbecause-of-god/
https://thebeatdfw.com/2868772/the-end-of-an-era-american-idol-says-goodbye-after-15-seasons-of-song/
Every Time J.Lo Made Us Weak On “American Idol”
Every Time J.Lo Made Us Weak On “American Idol”
1. J.Lo flaunts her famous curves.Source:Getty 1 of 14
2. She can do no wrong.Source:Getty 2 of 14
3. What a goddess.Source:Getty 3 of 14
4. Damn, Gina.Source:Getty 4 of 14
5. J.Lo is a star.Source:Getty 5 of 14
6. Front view…Source:Instagram 6 of 14
7. Side view :)Source:Instagram 7 of 14
8. My look last night on @americanidol 💃🏼💃🏼💃🏼 #Twirling in @blumarine. #idoltop6 #RandM #IdolTwirl photo by @michaelbecker88Source:Instagram 8 of 14
9. LEGS!Source:Instagram 9 of 14
10. Rocking her very own collection with Kohls.Source:Instagram 10 of 14
11. Double the fun.Source:Instagram 11 of 14
12. Today’s look on #Idol: #EndlessJewelry and #ElieSaab #RandM #FeelTheLightSource:Instagram 12 of 14
13. She know she’s flawless.Source:Instagram 13 of 14
14. And extremely photogenic.Source:Instagram 14 of 14
Facebook: Jazze Radio-Chica
Twitter: jazzeradiochica
Instagram: jazzeradiochica