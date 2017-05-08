News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Is American Idol Coming Back?!!

Jazze
Leave a comment
2014 Black Tie Holiday Scholarship Ball

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

It seems like yesterday that it was announced that American Idol would be cancelling. After starting the careers of so many of our favorite celebrities like Fantasia, Kelly Clarkson, Carrie Underwood and Ruben Studdard just to name a few… We all believed the end of the show was final!

No so fast… According to TMZ.com American Idol seems to be on a come back but on a different network! ABC looks to steal the show from Fox and revive it by possibly bringing back the original host Ryan Seacrest. For more information on this story please visit TMZ.com

Would you watch American Idol if it came back or are you over the show?

https://thebeatdfw.com/2964798/american-idol-contest-decided-to-be-heterosexual-after-two-years-of-lesbianismbecause-of-god/

https://thebeatdfw.com/2868772/the-end-of-an-era-american-idol-says-goodbye-after-15-seasons-of-song/

Every Time J.Lo Made Us Weak On “American Idol”

14 photos Launch gallery

Every Time J.Lo Made Us Weak On “American Idol”

Continue reading Is American Idol Coming Back?!!

Every Time J.Lo Made Us Weak On “American Idol”

Facebook: Jazze Radio-Chica

Twitter: jazzeradiochica

Instagram: jazzeradiochica

ABC , america idol , Fox , ryan Seacrest

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Veda Loca and MC Lyte at the 2016 BET Awards
Congratulations!! Legendary Rapper MC Lyte Is Engaged!!!
 54 mins ago
05.08.17
DMX
Rapper DMX Checks Into Rehab!!
 57 mins ago
05.08.17
Tupac Shakur In Chicago
Tupac And Jada Pinkett’s Relationship is Highlighted in…
 4 hours ago
05.08.17
Nicki Minaj Paid These Lucky Students’ Tuition On Twitter
 5 hours ago
05.08.17
Here’s Karrueche’s Alleged Reaction To Facing Chris Brown…
 6 hours ago
05.08.17
‘RHOAS9’ Reunion Part 4 Recap: Shady Phaedra Gets…
 18 hours ago
05.08.17
All The Best Moments From The 2017 MTV…
 19 hours ago
05.07.17
Surprise! Karreuche Tran’s Birthday Gift To Chris Brown…
 2 days ago
05.06.17
Beyoncé And Kelly Rowland Hit The Town For…
 2 days ago
05.06.17
Love & Hip Hop’s Mimi Faust Files A…
 2 days ago
05.06.17
Kanye West Has Vanished From Social Media, But Why?
 2 days ago
05.06.17
JMBLYA 2017 Dallas
JMBLYA 2017 In Dallas Was Epic
 2 days ago
05.06.17
Lea Michele Cries About Not Getting A Role…
 3 days ago
05.05.17
Andrew ‘Delivert’ Caldwell Claims Kordell Stewart Put A…
 3 days ago
05.05.17
Passengers evacuated after MARTA Train Catches On Fire [VIDEO]
 3 days ago
05.05.17
photos