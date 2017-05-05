Watch T.I.’s New “Us Or Else” Short Film

T.I.’s ‘Us or Else: Letter to the System’ double EP he gave us in December (following the original Us or Else EP in September) opened lots of folks eyes when he touched on several issues affecting minorities in America.

Last week, Tip debuted the short-film ‘Us or Else’ on BET where he plays three characters including a preacher and policeman. Several Hustle Gang artists like London Jae, B.o.B, Young Dro, and more also make appearances in the film, which has just been made available for everyone to watch.

Check out the powerful 15-minute film below.

Also On 97.9 The Beat: