Oh No! A Hacker Is Holding Season 5 Of ‘OINTB’ For Ransom

When Netflix refused to pay the anonymous hacker, they leaked five episodes of the new season online.

97.9 The Beat Staff
Netflix's 'Orange Is The New Black' For Your Consideration Screening And Q&A

Source: Jason LaVeris / Getty

A little over a month before it’s anticipated debut, it’s being reported that the newest season of Orange is The New Black is being held for ransom by an anonymous hacker.

According to Variety, the hacker also leaked the first five of those episodes online after Netflix refused to pay them for the get their show back. According to the “thedarkoverlord,” the hacker may have also obtained unreleased shows from ABC, Fox, National Geographic and IFC.

In addition to wanting money, Variety theorizes that the hacker stole 10 out of the 13 new episodes of the SAG-winning show for mere bragging rights.

“It didn’t have to be this way, Netflix. You’re going to lose a lot more money in all of this than what our modest offer was,” the hacker wrote online on Saturday.  “We’re quite ashamed to breathe the same air as you. We figured a pragmatic business such as yourselves would see and understand the benefits of cooperating with a reasonable and merciful entity like ourselves.”

Oh what would Crazy Eyes say about all of this?

Gizmodo noted that the hacker got their hands on the show after they allegedly broke into Larson Studios, a production company that works on high-profile projects such as The New Girl, Documentary Now, Fargo, and It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia.

This act of piracy doesn’t come as a shock for those who keep up with hacking culture. The Associated Press reported that rumors had been swirling for months that the fifth season of the show had been snatched. But it’s only now that Netflix has publicly addressed the situation.

In a statement to Gizmodo, the streaming service wrote: “We are aware of the situation. A production vendor used by several major TV studios had its security compromised and the appropriate law enforcement authorities are involved.”

Netflix officials have also shared that the FBI is currently investigating the situation.

The hacking one of Netflix’s most popular shows could come with serious consequences. The AP pointed out that the streaming service is counting on the newest season of OITNB to help bring in millions of new subscribers. If people can just illegally download the episodes why pay?

So what does this all mean for folks who already subscribe? Probably nothing. So go ahead and Netflix and chill to your heart’s desire.

The fifth season of “Orange Is The New Black” debuts on June 9.

SOURCE: Variety; Gizmodo

Hacker , Orange is the new Black

photos