NEW VIDEO: DJ KHALED X JUSTIN BIEBER X QUAVO X CHANCE THE RAPPER X LIL WAYNE “I’M THE ONE”

djkayotik979
He’s got another one.  Lets just say DJ Khaled is extremely grateful to have some of the most talented artist in the world all on one track.  Check out the visual for his new single entitled “I’m The One” ft. Chance The Rapper, Justin Beiber, Lil Wayne, and Quavo…Can we say star power!

