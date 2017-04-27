Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Gary’s Tea: Why T.I. Shouldn’t Keep Tiny From The Xscape Reunion Tour [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

97.9 The Beat Staff
Big things are on the horizon for Tiny, who is in the midst of preparations for the Xscape reunion tour, along with some other reunion-related endeavors. Apparently, her soon-to-be-ex hubby T.I. has issues with the idea of Tiny getting back out on the road for the tour.

But, as Gary With Da Tea explains, T.I. should not be getting in Tiny’s way. Check out this exclusive video to hear Gary explain more in this clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

photos