Gary’s Tea: Why T.I. Shouldn’t Keep Tiny From The Xscape Reunion Tour [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Follow The Beat On Twitter:
Big things are on the horizon for Tiny, who is in the midst of preparations for the Xscape reunion tour, along with some other reunion-related endeavors. Apparently, her soon-to-be-ex hubby T.I. has issues with the idea of Tiny getting back out on the road for the tour.
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
But, as Gary With Da Tea explains, T.I. should not be getting in Tiny’s way. Check out this exclusive video to hear Gary explain more in this clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”
RELATED: Gary’s Tea: Kandi Buruss Speaks On Tiny’s Beef With Bernice Burgos [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
RELATED: Gary’s Tea: Why Tiny & T.I. Should Stay Together [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
RELATED: Tiny Discusses Backlash After Naming Daughter Heiress Harris [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]
Tiny Through The Years
28 photos Launch gallery
1. Happy 40th Birthday! Tiny Through The Years
Source:Tiny Instagram
1 of 28
2. Happy 40th Birthday! Tiny Through The Years
Source:Tiny Instagram
2 of 28
3. Happy 40th Birthday! Tiny Through The Years
Source:Tiny Instagram
3 of 28
4. Happy 40th Birthday! Tiny Through The Years
Source:Tiny Instagram
4 of 28
5. Happy 40th Birthday! Tiny Through The Years
Source:Tiny Instagram
5 of 28
6. Happy 40th Birthday! Tiny Through The Years
Source:Tiny Instagram
6 of 28
7. Happy 40th Birthday! Tiny Through The Years
Source:Tiny Instagram
7 of 28
8. Happy 40th Birthday! Tiny Through The Years
Source:Tiny Instagram
8 of 28
9. Happy 40th Birthday! Tiny Through The Years
Source:Tiny Instagram
9 of 28
10. Happy 40th Birthday! Tiny Through The Years
Source:Tiny Instagram
10 of 28
11. Happy 40th Birthday! Tiny Through The Years
Source:Tiny instagram
11 of 28
12. Happy 40th Birthday! Tiny Through The Years
12 of 28
13. Happy 40th Birthday! Tiny Through The Years
Source:PR
13 of 28
14. Happy 40th Birthday! Tiny Through The Years
Source:Tiny Instagram
14 of 28
15. Happy 40th Birthday! Tiny Through The Years
15 of 28
16. Happy 40th Birthday! Tiny Through The Years
Source:Tiny Instagram
16 of 28
17. Happy 40th Birthday! Tiny Through The Years
17 of 28
18. Happy 40th Birthday! Tiny Through The Years
Source:Tiny Instagram
18 of 28
19. Happy 40th Birthday! Tiny Through The Years
19 of 28
20. Happy 40th Birthday! Tiny Through The Years
Source:Tiny Instagram
20 of 28
21. Happy 40th Birthday! Tiny Through The Years
Source:Tiny Instagram
21 of 28
22. Happy 40th Birthday! Tiny Through The Years
Source:PR
22 of 28
23. Happy 40th Birthday! Tiny Through The Years
Source:Tiny Instagram
23 of 28
24. Happy 40th Birthday! Tiny Through The Years
Source:Tiny Instagram
24 of 28
25. Happy 40th Birthday! Tiny Through The Years
Source:Tiny Instagram
25 of 28
26. Happy 40th Birthday! Tiny Through The Years
Source:PR Photos
26 of 28
27. Happy 40th Birthday! Tiny Through The Years
Source:PR Photos
27 of 28
28. Happy 40th Birthday! Tiny Through The Years
Source:PR Photos
28 of 28