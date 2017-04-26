Does Ice T’s “Jungle Sex” Theory Work? [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Ice T and his wife, Coco, have been together for many years. Ice T recently shared their secret to keeping their sex life vibrant, and he explained that it has to do with the difference between just regular sex, and jungle sex.

For the most part, it makes sense, but Porsha Williams & Rickey Smiley think they may have found a hole in his theory. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

