Jesse Williams Requests Joint Custody Of Kids & Reportedly Denies Ex Spousal Support

New details point to more trouble in paradise.

HelloBeautiful Staff
Art Los Angeles Contemporary 2016 Opening Night

Source: Stefanie Keenan / Getty

Just one day after reports emerged “Grey’s Anatomy” star Jesse Williams filed for divorce from his wife, Aryn Drakelee-Williams, new details point to more trouble in paradise.

According to TMZ, Williams is seeking joint legal and physical custody of the couple’s two children.

Williams also allegedly asked the court to deny spousal support. The couple married in 2012, and were romantically linked for over a decade before Williams filed for divorce on April 11.

They share two children, a one-year-old son named Maceo and a three-year-old daughter named Sadie.

SOURCE: TMZ

jesse williams

