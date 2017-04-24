Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Nicki Minaj’s Chinese Tattoo Meaning Is Revealed!

Along with other fun facts the rapper shares.

97.9 The Beat Staff
Leave a comment

H&M Studio : Front Row - Paris Fashion Week

Source: Dominique Charriau / Getty

Nicki Minaj made us take second looks in her “No Frauds” music video. With appearances from Drake, Lil Wayne and Remy Ma‘s alleged pal Rah Ali, you didn’t want to miss all the detailed visuals for this diss record.

One image that stood out was Minaj’s inked up arm.

Her tattoo of Chinese calligraphy hasn’t been translated until now. In a video Minaj posted on Instagram, she talks and poses with Chinese fans, one of them reveals what her tattoo means: “God will be with you” or “God Is With Me Always.” See below!

Minaj also shares that her high school nickname used to be Cookie. Many of her classmates would point out Cookie’s animated facial expressions and now the rapper is using the attributes to her advantage.

If you haven’t already, you can watch the hit artist bring her many personalities to life in the “No Frauds” music video below.

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

3 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Nicki Minaj’s Chinese Tattoo Meaning Is Revealed!

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

A <strong><a href="https://newsone.com/tag/newsone/">NewsOne</a></strong> gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Nicki Minaj’s Chinese Tattoo Meaning Is Revealed!
 10 hours ago
04.24.17
Lil Wayne
In Weezy News: Lil Wayne Talks Dez Bryant…
 12 hours ago
04.24.17
Report: Jesse Williams Files For Divorce After Five…
 13 hours ago
04.24.17
Mel B Reportedly Admits To Threesomes With Husband’s Nanny
 15 hours ago
04.24.17
Rihanna’s Instagram Photos Of Queen Elizabeth Sparks Major Backlash
 16 hours ago
04.24.17
Rickey Smiley Morning Show - 6LACK
6LACK “PRBLMS” ON ‘THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH…
 19 hours ago
04.24.17
Celebrities Attend The 63rd NBA All-Star Game 2014
KENDRICK LAMAR’S ‘DAMN.’ TOPS THE CHARTS
 19 hours ago
04.24.17
‘RHOAS9’ Reunion Part 2 Recap: Sheree Gets Real…
 1 day ago
04.24.17
New Bae Alert? Kylie Jenner Has Allegedly Started…
 2 days ago
04.23.17
Drake’s Team Denies IG Model Layla Lace’s Pregnancy Allegations
 2 days ago
04.23.17
Loni Love and Angela Yee Are The Latest…
 3 days ago
04.22.17
YG Visits The Durtty Boyz Show [PHOTOS]
 3 days ago
04.21.17
This Is Why Rihanna and Lupita Need to…
 3 days ago
04.21.17
The Real-Life Mom Of The Baby On ‘GirIs’…
 4 days ago
04.21.17
Report: Aaron Hernandez Left A Note For His…
 4 days ago
04.21.17
Magic Johnson Has Some Advice For Parents With…
 4 days ago
04.21.17
photos