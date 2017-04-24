Kendrick Lamar Announces ‘The Damn. Tour’ With Travis Scott & D.R.A.M.

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979beat

Kendrick Lamar just made our Monday much better.

Shortly after we crawled out of bed and convinced ourselves to be productive this morning, K. Dot hit us with the announcement of The Damn. Tour. After blowing minds with the release of Damn., the West Coast rapper revealed he’ll hit 17 cities between July 12 and August 6.

But that’s not all. According to his big unveiling, he’ll be bringing Travis Scott and “Broccoli” rapper D.R.A.M. along for the ride. Kendrick and Travis Scott recently collaborated on their hit song “Goosebumps.” We’ll also expect to see Rihanna at a couple shows because not only is she one of just two acts featured on K. Dot’s new album, she and Scott are frequent collaborators.

Check out Kendrick Lamar’s announcement above, plus, the full list of dates and venues below. For the general public tickets go on sale Friday, April 28, at Ticketmaster. There is however an American Express pre-sale that begins April 25.

Kendrick Lamar – The Damn. Tour

July 12 – Phoenix, AZ at the Gila River Arena

July 14 – Dallas, TX at the American Airlines Center

July 15 – Houston, TX at the Toyota Center

July 17 – Duluth, GA at the Infinite Energy Arena

July 19 – Philadelphia, PA at the Wells Fargo Center

July 20 – Brooklyn, NY at the Barclays Center

July 21 – Washington, DC at the Verizon Center

July 22 – Boston, MA at the TD Garden

July 25 – Toronto, ON at the Air Canada Centre

July 26 – Auburn Hills, MI at the The Palace of Auburn Hills

July 27 – Chicago, IL at the United Center

July 29 – Denver, CO at the Pepsi Center

August 1 – Seattle, WA at the Tacoma Dome

August 2 – Vancouver, BC at the Rogers Arena

August 4 – Oakland, CA at the Oracle Arena

August 5 – Las Vegas, NV at the T-Mobile Arena

August 6 – Los Angeles, CA at the Staples Center