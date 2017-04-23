Oakland Passes Marijuana Equity Program

Photo by

News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Oakland Passes Marijuana Equity Program

The measure is a step towards providing reparations for those affected by the Drug War.

NewsOne Staff
Leave a comment
US-MARIJUANA-REGULATIONS

Source: JOSH EDELSON / Getty

Follow The Beat On Twitter:

Oaklanders who were put behind bars for offenses related to marijuana possession over the last decade will be the first individuals to receive legal weed permits under a new program launched by the city. According to East Bay Express, on Tuesday the City Council passed the Equity Permit Program; an initiative designed to offer reparations to those affected by the Drug War.

From East Bay Express:

Council voted unanimously to pass the historic “Equity Permit Program,” which bucks national trends in legal pot policy. Normally, convicted drug felons are barred from entering the legal cannabis trade. Instead, Oakland will reward them.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

The recently incarcerated, as well as residents of a half-dozen police beats in East Oakland, will be uniquely eligible for medical cannabis industry permits under the new Program. The plan will help reward neighborhoods and people hardest hit by the drug war, councilmembers said.

Recent reports show that minorities are both: under-represented among legal canna-business owners; and over-represented in the criminal justice system for pot.

Although many have supported the measure, it has received some opposition. According to the outlet, critics say that distributing permits will immobilize Oakland’s growth in the medical marijuana farms, stores, and labs.

Oakland City councilmembers will continue to make adjustments to the Equity Program going forward.

SOURCE: East Bay Express

SEE ALSO:

Attorney General Wants A Return To ‘War On Drugs’ That Led To Mass Incarceration

White House Hints Feds Will Step Up Marijuana Law Enforcement

8 Celebrities Who Made It Later In Life

8 photos Launch gallery

8 Celebrities Who Made It Later In Life

Continue reading 8 Celebrities Who Made It Later In Life

8 Celebrities Who Made It Later In Life

Which celebrities didn't reach fame until they were older? Find out here.

california , legalize marijuana , marijuana , oakland , Oakland City Council , pot , War On Drugs

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Rickey Smiley Morning Show - 6LACK
6LACK “PRBLMS” ON ‘THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH…
 4 hours ago
04.24.17
Celebrities Attend The 63rd NBA All-Star Game 2014
KENDRICK LAMAR’S ‘DAMN.’ TOPS THE CHARTS
 5 hours ago
04.24.17
‘RHOAS9’ Reunion Part 2 Recap: Sheree Gets Real…
 11 hours ago
04.24.17
New Bae Alert? Kylie Jenner Has Allegedly Started…
 22 hours ago
04.23.17
Drake’s Team Denies IG Model Layla Lace’s Pregnancy Allegations
 22 hours ago
04.23.17
Loni Love and Angela Yee Are The Latest…
 2 days ago
04.22.17
YG Visits The Durtty Boyz Show [PHOTOS]
 3 days ago
04.21.17
This Is Why Rihanna and Lupita Need to…
 3 days ago
04.21.17
The Real-Life Mom Of The Baby On ‘GirIs’…
 3 days ago
04.21.17
Report: Aaron Hernandez Left A Note For His…
 3 days ago
04.21.17
Magic Johnson Has Some Advice For Parents With…
 3 days ago
04.21.17
Remembering Legendary Singer Prince, 1958-2016
 3 days ago
04.21.17
Hot 107.9's Birthday Bash 19 - Show
YO GOTTI & YFN LUCCI “THEY LIKE” ON…
 3 days ago
04.21.17
‘Scandal’ Recap: Olivia Tries To Take The L…
 3 days ago
04.21.17
Rosario Dawson Has Spicy Jokes And Katherine Heigl…
 4 days ago
04.20.17
Huh? Lawyer Claims Aaron Hernandez’s Brain Is Being…
 4 days ago
04.20.17
photos