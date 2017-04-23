Judge Allows Teens To Sue Fox’s ‘Empire’ For Filming At Their Jail

Photo by

News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Judge Allows Teens To Sue Fox’s ‘Empire’ For Filming At Their Jail

The defendants claim they suffered psychological damage and were denied medical attention when Fox taped the hit show at their detention center.

97.9 The Beat Staff
Leave a comment
FOX's 'Empire' - Season Two

Source: FOX / Getty

Follow The Beat On Twitter:

An Illinois judge is allowing a group of teens to sue Empire for filming the show in the juvenile prison they reside in.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, U.S. District Judge Amy J. St. Eve refused to dismiss a proposed class action lawsuit against the hit Fox drama for the taping of the show in the summer of 2015. Two inmates brought a 12-count complaint in August 2016 on behalf of themselves and other young inmates. They alleged that officials at the Cook County Juvenile Temporary Detention Center placed the inmates on lockdown to accommodate the taping of the Taraji P. Henson and Terrance Howard show.

The lawsuit also alleges:

  • That inmates were ordered into “pod” areas and sat there for days.
  • They were deprived of their daily education, recreational activities, the library, the infirmary and the chapel.
  • Sick requests were ignored and family visits were eliminated.
  • Those with diagnosed mental disorders were psychologically damaged by the lockdowns.
  • Inmates’ due process rights were routinely denied by the lockdowns.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Eve wrote that the plaintiffs have “plausibly stated” a claim and “in fact, [the] plaintiffs’ allegations regarding the denial of access to the infirmary and the rejected sick-call requests — alone — state an actionable claim.” However, she isn’t quite sure that the defendants have a case against the Fox network per se, but she will still allow them to name the company in their lawsuit, particularly in regard to a claim for intentional infliction of emotional distress, THR noted.

Between the sexual harassment lawsuits at Fox News and this particular lawsuit, parent company 20th Century Fox is not having a good week.

SOURCE: The Hollywood Reporter

RELATED NEWS:

No Drama On The ‘Empire’ Set Between Taraji P. Henson & Nia Long

Taraji P. Henson On Her Legendary ‘Empire’ Character: ‘I Could Not Do This Forever, Cookie Wears Me Out’

Nia Long Set For Juicy Recurring Role On ‘Empire’

FAB FINDS: Celebrate Empire’s Return With 10 Cookie-Inspired Pieces

20 photos Launch gallery

FAB FINDS: Celebrate Empire’s Return With 10 Cookie-Inspired Pieces

Continue reading Judge Allows Teens To Sue Fox’s ‘Empire’ For Filming At Their Jail

FAB FINDS: Celebrate Empire’s Return With 10 Cookie-Inspired Pieces

Empire , Jail , Lawsuits , lee daniels

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Rickey Smiley Morning Show - 6LACK
6LACK “PRBLMS” ON ‘THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH…
 1 hour ago
04.24.17
Celebrities Attend The 63rd NBA All-Star Game 2014
KENDRICK LAMAR ‘DAMN.’ TOPS THE CHARTS
 2 hours ago
04.24.17
New Bae Alert? Kylie Jenner Has Allegedly Started…
 19 hours ago
04.23.17
Drake’s Team Denies IG Model Layla Lace’s Pregnancy Allegations
 19 hours ago
04.23.17
Loni Love and Angela Yee Are The Latest…
 2 days ago
04.22.17
YG Visits The Durtty Boyz Show [PHOTOS]
 2 days ago
04.21.17
This Is Why Rihanna and Lupita Need to…
 3 days ago
04.21.17
The Real-Life Mom Of The Baby On ‘GirIs’…
 3 days ago
04.21.17
Report: Aaron Hernandez Left A Note For His…
 3 days ago
04.21.17
Magic Johnson Has Some Advice For Parents With…
 3 days ago
04.21.17
Remembering Legendary Singer Prince, 1958-2016
 3 days ago
04.21.17
Hot 107.9's Birthday Bash 19 - Show
YO GOTTI & YFN LUCCI “THEY LIKE” ON…
 3 days ago
04.21.17
‘Scandal’ Recap: Olivia Tries To Take The L…
 3 days ago
04.21.17
Rosario Dawson Has Spicy Jokes And Katherine Heigl…
 4 days ago
04.20.17
Huh? Lawyer Claims Aaron Hernandez’s Brain Is Being…
 4 days ago
04.20.17
SXSW 2013 Music Festival - Day 3
TRAVI$ SCOTT “GOOSEBUMPS” ON ‘ELLEN’
 4 days ago
04.20.17
photos