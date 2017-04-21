Magic Johnson Has Some Advice For Parents With Gay Kids

recently made an appearance onwhere he offered some tips for parents with gay kids.

The former NBA player is the father of EJ Johnson, who is a reality TV star, fashionista, and openly gay. When DeGeneres asked Magic about any advice he’d give to parents, he replied, “I think it’s all about you not trying to decide what your daughter or son should be or what you want them to become. It’s all about loving them no matter who they are, what they decide to do.” He continued, “When my son came out, I was so happy for him and happy for us as parents. We love him. EJ is amazing. So you got to support your child, because there are so many people who try to discriminate against them, so they need you to support them. Because if you don’t support them, who is going to support them? And love them?”

It seems like many parents could take notes from Magic and Cookie Johnson. You can watch his full interview with Ellen below.

