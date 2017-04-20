News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Luenell Remembers Charlie Murphy [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

The Russ Parr Morning Show
Leave a comment

Follow The Beat On Twitter:

Luenell remembers her friend and comedy legend Charlie Murphy. Click on the audio player to hear more on this on The Russ Parr Morning Show.

Source: The Russ Parr Morning Show.

The News Of Charlie Murphy’s Death Shocked Hollywood

12 photos Launch gallery

The News Of Charlie Murphy’s Death Shocked Hollywood

Continue reading Luenell Remembers Charlie Murphy [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

The News Of Charlie Murphy’s Death Shocked Hollywood

Sadly, comedian <strong>Charlie Murphy</strong> passed away on Wednesday after losing his battle with leukemia. Celebs and fans were shocked by the devastating news and took to social media to share their condolences. The funny man made a name for himself in Hollywood while his brother, <strong>Eddie Murphy</strong>, was the biggest comedic star on the planet. Charlie’s legacy will live on forever. Check out heartwarming posts from some of Charlie’s famous friends and loyal fans below. R.I.P. to the legend.

Charlie Murphy , luenell

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Hot 107.9's Birthday Bash 19 - Show
YO GOTTI & YFN LUCCI “THEY LIKE” ON…
 4 hours ago
04.21.17
‘Scandal’ Recap: Olivia Tries To Take The L…
 12 hours ago
04.21.17
Rosario Dawson Has Spicy Jokes And Katherine Heigl…
 20 hours ago
04.20.17
Huh? Lawyer Claims Aaron Hernandez’s Brain Is Being…
 20 hours ago
04.20.17
SXSW 2013 Music Festival - Day 3
TRAVI$ SCOTT “GOOSEBUMPS” ON ‘ELLEN’
 1 day ago
04.20.17
Russ
RUSS ANNOUNCES HIS DEBUT PROJECT “THERE’S REALLY A WOLF”
 1 day ago
04.20.17
Kiyomi Leslie Visits The Durtty Boyz Show [PHOTOS]
 2 days ago
04.19.17
b.o.b. with Jesse salazar
B.o.B Bringing ‘Elements’ Tour Through DFW
 2 days ago
04.19.17
Lena Dunham’s Brown Baby On The ‘Girls’ Finale…
 2 days ago
04.19.17
Ten Women Who Should Have Been Named ‘The…
 2 days ago
04.19.17
Serena Williams Is Pregnant! [PHOTOS]
 2 days ago
04.19.17
Congrats! Serena Williams Is Pregnant
 2 days ago
04.19.17
Zoe Saldana Says She’s Hurt By The Hate,…
 2 days ago
04.19.17
2012 Bumbershoot Festival - Day 2 - Seattle, WA
Big Sean’s “I Decided” Album & “Moves” Single…
 2 days ago
04.19.17
Beyoncé’s Team Claps Back At Messy Mya’s $20…
 3 days ago
04.19.17
Tomi Lahren Once Again Tries To Beef With…
 3 days ago
04.18.17
photos