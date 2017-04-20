Luenell Remembers Charlie Murphy [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979beat
Luenell remembers her friend and comedy legend Charlie Murphy. Click on the audio player to hear more on this on The Russ Parr Morning Show.
Source: The Russ Parr Morning Show.
The News Of Charlie Murphy’s Death Shocked Hollywood
12 photos Launch gallery
The News Of Charlie Murphy’s Death Shocked Hollywood
1. Comedian George Lopez shared a heartwarming message about his late friend.Source:Instagram 1 of 12
2. Chance The Rapper tweeted about the funny man.2 of 12
3. Ice-T is still in shock.3 of 12
4. Gabrielle Union shared her feelings about the legend.4 of 12
5. Chris Rock lost a long time friend.5 of 12
6. Karen Civil shared her condolences.6 of 12
7. Bow Wow was shocked by the news of his “Lottery Ticket” co-star7 of 12
8. Wu Tang member Raekwon spoke out.8 of 12
9. DJ Clue was close friends with the New York native.Source:Instagram 9 of 12
10. Agreed.10 of 12
11. MC Hammer reflected back on the good times.11 of 12
12. Noreaga tweeted about his homie.12 of 12
comments – Add Yours