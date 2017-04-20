News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

#TheSunkenPlace: Black Fox News Contributor Says Black Shooter Killing White Men Is ‘Legacy of Obama’

Boy bye, the former president had nothing to do with these men's heinous actions.

97.9 The Beat Staff
Leave a comment
President Obama Holds Year-End Press Conference At The White House

Source: Chip Somodevilla / Getty

Follow The Beat On Twitter:

Why is it when Fox News invites Black folks to be on they find the ones who truly hate their own people?

During Thursday morning’s Fox & Friends, contributor and conservative talk radio host Kevin Jackson really showed out trying to blame former President Obama for the shooting in Fresno that involved a Black Muslim man. 

When the host asked Jackson about Kori Ali Muhammad killing three white men on Tuesday, he replied: “This is a ‘difecta’, if you will, in terms of the legacy of Obama. We got a Black man killing white people. He’s killing in the name of Islam.”

He continued, “The only thing that’s missing from this equation, and I’m glad it didn’t happen, is that he targeted law enforcement. That would have been the trifecta.”

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Jackson also had words for the police who said that these killings weren’t racially motivated. He believes this a “trick” by liberals “to force the public to pick either race or religion in an effort to push a narrative that Islam is a religion of peace,” Mediaite wrote.

“It’s a typical sort of narrative of the left to say pick one. They’re saying pick one. You can’t have terror and you can’t have race at the same time.”

Last Jackson also tried to blame Obama for shootings of Dallas police.

Boy bye. Obama had nothing to do with these men’s heinous actions.

SOURCE: Mediaite; Media Matters

RELATED NEWS:

#TheSunkenPlace: Steve Harvey Says Trump Is Keeping His Promises

#TheSunkenPlace: Steve Harvey Insists That Black People Should Respect Donald Trump

Boy Bye…Literally: Bill O’Reilly Ousted From Fox News

10 Reasons Why We’ll Always Be Thankful For First Lady Michelle Obama

10 photos Launch gallery

10 Reasons Why We’ll Always Be Thankful For First Lady Michelle Obama

Continue reading #TheSunkenPlace: Black Fox News Contributor Says Black Shooter Killing White Men Is ‘Legacy of Obama’

10 Reasons Why We’ll Always Be Thankful For First Lady Michelle Obama

Fox News , President Obama

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Hot 107.9's Birthday Bash 19 - Show
YO GOTTI & YFN LUCCI “THEY LIKE” ON…
 1 hour ago
04.21.17
‘Scandal’ Recap: Olivia Tries To Take The L…
 10 hours ago
04.21.17
Rosario Dawson Has Spicy Jokes And Katherine Heigl…
 18 hours ago
04.20.17
Huh? Lawyer Claims Aaron Hernandez’s Brain Is Being…
 18 hours ago
04.20.17
SXSW 2013 Music Festival - Day 3
TRAVI$ SCOTT “GOOSEBUMPS” ON ‘ELLEN’
 1 day ago
04.20.17
Russ
RUSS ANNOUNCES HIS DEBUT PROJECT “THERE’S REALLY A WOLF”
 1 day ago
04.20.17
Kiyomi Leslie Visits The Durtty Boyz Show [PHOTOS]
 2 days ago
04.19.17
b.o.b. with Jesse salazar
B.o.B Bringing ‘Elements’ Tour Through DFW
 2 days ago
04.19.17
Lena Dunham’s Brown Baby On The ‘Girls’ Finale…
 2 days ago
04.19.17
Ten Women Who Should Have Been Named ‘The…
 2 days ago
04.19.17
Serena Williams Is Pregnant! [PHOTOS]
 2 days ago
04.19.17
Congrats! Serena Williams Is Pregnant
 2 days ago
04.19.17
Zoe Saldana Says She’s Hurt By The Hate,…
 2 days ago
04.19.17
2012 Bumbershoot Festival - Day 2 - Seattle, WA
Big Sean’s “I Decided” Album & “Moves” Single…
 2 days ago
04.19.17
Beyoncé’s Team Claps Back At Messy Mya’s $20…
 3 days ago
04.19.17
Tomi Lahren Once Again Tries To Beef With…
 3 days ago
04.18.17
photos