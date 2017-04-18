Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]

Tito Jackson drops a smooth, feel good R&B track entitled “One Way Street,” ahead of the release of his solo debut album, “TITO TIME.” The project features Big Daddy Kane, Betty Wright, Jocelyn Brown, and none other than 3T, Tito’s sons. Listen to the track in the player above to get a taste of the album and 2-step your cares away with “One Way Street.”
