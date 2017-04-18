Music
Home > Uncategorized

Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]

97.9 The Beat Staff
Leave a comment


Tito Jackson drops a smooth, feel good R&B track entitled “One Way Street,” ahead of the release of his solo debut album, “TITO TIME.” The project features Big Daddy KaneBetty Wright, Jocelyn Brown, and none other than 3T, Tito’s sons. Listen to the track in the player above to get a taste of the album and 2-step your cares away with “One Way Street.” 

RELATED: Maxwell “Gods” [NEW MUSIC VIDEO]

RELATED: Anthony Brown & Group TherAPy “Trust In You” [NEW MUSIC VIDEO]

RELATED: Tamela Mann “Change Me” [NEW MUSIC]

 

3T , Betty Wright , big daddy kane , Jocelyn Brown , new music , one way street , Tito Jackson

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

3 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

A <strong><a href="https://newsone.com/tag/newsone/">NewsOne</a></strong> gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Tomi Lahren Once Again Tries To Beef With…
 10 hours ago
04.18.17
The Hypersexual Gay Men On Empire Are Problematic AF
 10 hours ago
04.18.17
2015 Hot 97 Summer Jam
Kendrick Lamar’s DAMN. To Surpass 200 Million First…
 15 hours ago
04.18.17
MADE IN AMERICA, Post Malone
Post Malone Had $8,000 Worth Of Popeyes Delivered…
 15 hours ago
04.18.17
Report: Carmelo and La La Anthony Have Separated
 1 day ago
04.17.17
So Cute: Wiz Khalifa And Sebastian Taylor Thomaz…
 1 day ago
04.17.17
Donald Trump’s Easter Egg Hunt Was The Laughing…
 1 day ago
04.17.17
INSTADAILY: How Beyonce, Kimye & More Celebs Spent Easter
 1 day ago
04.17.17
Reginae Carter Shuts Down Senior Prom With Her…
 1 day ago
04.17.17
Documents Reveal Police Found Bags Of Pills At…
 1 day ago
04.17.17
Janet Jackson’s Ex Writes An Emotional Message To…
 2 days ago
04.17.17
‘RHOAS9’ Reunion Part 1 Recap: Are Porsha And…
 2 days ago
04.17.17
Post n’ Delete: Mary J. Blige Says A…
 2 days ago
04.16.17
The Woman 50 Cent Punched At His Concert…
 2 days ago
04.17.17
Tyrese Apologizes For Calling Black Women ‘Skeezers, Hoes…
 2 days ago
04.17.17
Shaquille O’Neal Will Pay Funeral Expenses Of The…
 3 days ago
04.15.17
photos