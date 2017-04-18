Entertainment News
Kendrick Lamar’s DAMN. To Surpass 200 Million First Week Streams

djkayotik979
Kendrick Lamar

DAMN DAMN DAMN – K DOT

Kendrick Lamar becomes second artist after Drake to hit 200 million first week streams.

DAMN. The Compton rapper’s fourth studio album is officially projected to reach over 200 million first week streams, making Kendrick Lamar the second artist to achieve the feat. The first is, unsurprisingly, Drake.  Who’s album is better in your opinion?

9 photos Launch gallery

Kendrick Lamar dropped his highly anticipated album <em>Damn</em> on Friday and the Internet just can’t stop talking about it. The rapper’s fourth project touches on everything from Donald Trump to FOX News. Check out some of the best tweets about the K. Dot’s hot new album.

 
