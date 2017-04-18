Continue reading Kendrick Lamar’s DAMN. To Surpass 200 Million First Week Streams

Epic Reactions To Kendrick Lamar’s ‘Damn’

Kendrick Lamar dropped his highly anticipated album <em>Damn</em> on Friday and the Internet just can’t stop talking about it. The rapper’s fourth project touches on everything from Donald Trump to FOX News. Check out some of the best tweets about the K. Dot’s hot new album.