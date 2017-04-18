Kendrick Lamar’s DAMN. To Surpass 200 Million First Week Streams

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979beat
Kendrick Lamar becomes second artist after Drake to hit 200 million first week streams.
Epic Reactions To Kendrick Lamar’s ‘Damn’
Epic Reactions To Kendrick Lamar’s ‘Damn’
1. Real recognizes real.1 of 9
2. Even Naya Rivera is feeling the Compton rapper’s vibes.2 of 9
3. Where is the lie?3 of 9
4. Hot 97’s DJ Rosenberg has spoken.4 of 9
5. Lebron James couldn’t resist the flames.5 of 9
6. Stay Woke.6 of 9
7. All hail the hip hop gods.7 of 9
8. Consistency is key. A major key.8 of 9
9. Treat your ears.9 of 9
