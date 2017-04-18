Entertainment News
Post Malone Had $8,000 Worth Of Popeyes Delivered To Coachella

djkayotik979
Republic Records Grammy Celebration Presented By Chromecast Audio At Hyde Sunset Kitchen & Cocktail

Post”mate” Malone decided to cure a hangover with $8,000 dollars worth of Popeyes’ biscuits this weekend.

In celebration of his debut album going Platinum, Post Malone decided to hang out and party this past weekend at Coachella. Well it turns out Post Malone had a little too much fun one of the nights, and ended up with a massive hangover. So to cure the hangover, Post ended up ordering literally 10,000 Popeyes biscuits, costing him a total of $8,000 dollars. He of course, had the order delivered via postmates too, with the delivery guy’s entire trunk of his car being filled with biscuits. Lol.

Check out the footage TMZ captured of the insane order (Check it out below). 

 
