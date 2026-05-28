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Eric Bellinger Is Embracing His Tears And A.I. Music

Published on May 28, 2026
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Eric Bellinger TMH Interview Cover
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Eric Bellinger Opens Up About New Album, Grief, and AI Music in Candid Morning Hustle Interview

Eric Bellinger pulled up to The Morning Hustle with a lot on his chest — and he left nothing on the table. The R&B singer and Grammy-nominated songwriter covered everything from his creative resurgence to AI artists, and the conversation hit different at every turn.


New Music, New Energy

Bellinger says he’s in the best creative space of his career. His upcoming album runs 10 tracks deep and was crafted alongside legendary producer Rodney Jerkins. That partnership, he explained, freed him up to focus purely on the art — no more wearing every hat. The move from independent to label style infrastructure gave him an entire building of professionals behind him, and it shows.

“Cry in Front of You” and the Weight of Grief

His new single, “Cry in Front of You,” is as personal as it gets. Bellinger wrote it after losing his mother, finding his safe space in his wife La’Myia Good. He spoke candidly about the cultural weight Black men carry when it comes to emotional expression — and why he refused to keep hiding behind strength. In one raw moment, he shared how his sons saw him crying and how that shaped his understanding of fathering through grief.

Boundaries, Bars, and the Business of Art

When a fan crossed the line during a performance, Bellinger stopped the show and addressed it directly — his wife’s respect was non-negotiable. He also weighed in on viral moments versus authenticity, his love for songwriting, his favorite cuts from Usher and Chris Brown, and the intimate power of his City Winery shows. In perhaps the boldest move of the interview, Bellinger confirmed he signed two AI artists — writing all their material and owning them as assets. Critics have questions. Bellinger has answers.

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Eric Bellinger Is Embracing His Tears And A.I. Music was originally published on themorninghustle.com

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