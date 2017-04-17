Entertainment News
Janet Jackson’s Ex Writes An Emotional Message To His Estranged Wife

Love is still apart of the equation.

97.9 The Beat Staff
Versace - Front Row - MFW F/W 2013

Source: Venturelli / Getty


Business man Wissam Al Mana still has feelings for his soon to be ex-wife, Janet Jackson, despite their split. The 42-year-old mogul posted a heartfelt message on his personal website expressing his affection. Under the title “Love,” he wrote, “To the most beautiful person in the world, thank you for your divine love, your eternal support and for being my best friend. I love you so much, inshallah we will be together in the Great Forever x.”

Al Mana’s message follows Jackson’s recent photo post of their child together, Eissa. The beautiful baby boy was born back in January.

It’s still not clear what caused the separation between Al Mana and Jackson. However, the divorce could be lucrative for Jackson considering Al Mana’s billionaire status. The 50-year-old pop singer could receive as much as $200 million according to Page Six.

 

 

janet jackson , Wissam Al Mana

