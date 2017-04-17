Cleveland Police Hunt For Suspect In Facebook Live Homicide

Photo by

Cleveland Police Hunt For Suspect In Facebook Live Homicide

Cleveland Police Chief Calvin Williams identified the suspect as Steve Stephens.

97.9 The Beat Staff
Crime scene tape in front of fingerprint

Source: David McGlynn / Getty

Cleveland police called on a suspect, who authorities said killed an elderly man and posted the video on Facebook on Sunday, to surrender, reports CNN:

“We need to bring this to a conclusion — today,” Cleveland Police Chief Calvin Williams told reporters during a search for the suspect, identified as Steve Stephens.

“There is no need for any further bloodshed in this incident tonight,” Williams added.

Stephens didn’t know the elderly victim he killed around 2 p.m., before a manhunt began, said Cleveland authorities, who did not release a motive.

Stephens also claimed to have committed multiple homicides, according to police. Williams said, “Currently, there are no other victims that we know of.”

SOURCE: CNN

