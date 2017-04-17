Cleveland Police Hunt For Suspect In Facebook Live Homicide

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979beat
Cleveland police called on a suspect, who authorities said killed an elderly man and posted the video on Facebook on Sunday, to surrender, reports CNN:
“We need to bring this to a conclusion — today,” Cleveland Police Chief Calvin Williams told reporters during a search for the suspect, identified as Steve Stephens.
“There is no need for any further bloodshed in this incident tonight,” Williams added.
Stephens didn’t know the elderly victim he killed around 2 p.m., before a manhunt began, said Cleveland authorities, who did not release a motive.
Stephens also claimed to have committed multiple homicides, according to police. Williams said, “Currently, there are no other victims that we know of.”
SOURCE: CNN
