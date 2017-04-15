Shaquille O’Neal Will Pay Funeral Expenses Of The Teen Who Shot Himself On IG Live

Shaquille O’Neal is coming to the aid of a Georgia family struck by an unforeseen loss. The retired baller is paying for the funeral costs of a boy who accidentally shot and killed himself.

13-year-old Malachi Hemphill was showing off a gun on Instagram Live when it accidentally went off. His mother and sister, who heard the gun go off, found him in his bedroom, unconscious and laying in a pool of blood. He died Wednesday.

Shaq heard the sad news and visited the family’s home in Atlanta the next day and offered to pay for Malachi’s services. The young boy’s grandmother said the family didn’t have insurance for Malachi, so Shaq’s gesture is “a blessing and very touching” and she appreciates everything he does for the community.

“This is just a pain that will never go away,” Stephens said to her local news station 11 Alive. “He was my only son. He was only 13. Just the thought of me seeing him on the floor will never leave my brain.” Stephens has been told that someone asked why he didn’t have a clip in the gun and told him to put a clip in the gun. “As he put the clip in the gun, that is when the gun went off,” she said. Some 40-50 kids ran over to the house after witnessing their friend’s death live on social media.

SOURCE: TMZ | IMAGE CREDIT: Getty

Also On 97.9 The Beat: