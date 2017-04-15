Georgia Man Assaulted By Police Says He Had Previous Encounter With Officer

Photo by

News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Georgia Man Assaulted By Police Says He Had Previous Encounter With Officer

Demetrius Hollins says one of the officers charged him with the same offenses during a separate incident.

NewsOne Staff
Leave a comment

A Georgia man who was physically assaulted by two police officers during a traffic stop is claiming that he had a previous encounter with one of the officers. According to NBC News, 21-year-old Demetrius Hollins says that one of the officers charged him with the same offenses during a separate incident.

From NBC News:

Video posted online appears to show 21-year-old student Demetrius Hollins being kicked by Officer Robert McDonald of the Gwinnett County Police Department while lying on the ground in handcuffs.

A second video later surfaced that purportedly shows Hollins being punched in the face by Sgt. Michael Bongiovanni as he stepped out of his car in Lawrenceville, Georgia. Bongiovanni and McDonald were both fired over the incident Thursday and criminal investigations launched.

“I was actually trying to get to the camera app because I actually kind of had an encounter … with the particular police officer before and he charged me with the same charges as he charged me with yesterday,” said Hollins, who was booked for marijuana possession, obstruction and multiple traffic violations.

The incident between Hollins, Officer Robert McDonald, and Sgt. Michael Bongiovanni was filmed by Kenneth Dillard, reports the outlet.

According to NBC News, the Gwinnett County Police Department released a statement saying that “unnecessary and excessive” force was used against Hollins.

SOURCE: NBC News

SEE ALSO:

WATCH: California Cop Punches Black Man Multiple Times During Violent Arrest

Florida Cop Charged With Attempted Manslaughter For Shooting Unarmed Black Man

40 Black Men & Youths Who Were Killed By Police

37 photos Launch gallery

40 Black Men & Youths Who Were Killed By Police

Continue reading 40 Black Men & Youths Who Were Killed By Police

40 Black Men & Youths Who Were Killed By Police

Demetrius Hollins , Georgia , Gwinnett County , Michael Bongiovanni , Police Brutality , Robert McDonald

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Shaquille O’Neal Will Pay Funeral Expenses Of The…
 23 hours ago
04.15.17
Janet Jackson Shares A First Look At Her…
 1 day ago
04.15.17
Lil Wop Visits The The Durtty Boyz Show [PHOTOS]
 2 days ago
04.14.17
Ludacris Visits The The Durtty Boyz Show [PHOTOS]
 2 days ago
04.14.17
Kenya Moore Talks Real Housewives of Atlanta on…
 2 days ago
04.15.17
The Game’s Manager Slams Taxstone For ‘Snitching’ On…
 2 days ago
04.15.17
Gilbert Arenas Struggles To Give Examples Of ‘Beautiful…
 2 days ago
04.15.17
Kendrick Lamar’s ‘Damn’ Almost Broke The Internet And…
 2 days ago
04.15.17
Epic Reactions To Kendrick Lamar’s ‘Damn’
 2 days ago
04.14.17
LOL: Sisqo Remakes The ‘Thong Song’ In Support…
 2 days ago
04.15.17
Are Katie Holmes And Jamie Foxx Ready To…
 2 days ago
04.15.17
Doppelgänger: Is Forever 21 Biting Kanye West’s Merch?
 2 days ago
04.15.17
Tara Wallace, Tami Roman, JuJu And Deb Gave…
 2 days ago
04.14.17
Good Friday: Kendrick Lamar Album “DAMN” Arrives
 2 days ago
04.14.17
Big Sean In Concert
Big Sean’s “Bounce Back” Certified Double Platinum
 2 days ago
04.14.17
‘Scandal’ Recap: Olivia Gets A Taste Of Life…
 2 days ago
04.14.17
photos