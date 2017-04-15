Kelly Rowland Ambushed By Anti-Fur Protesters

was in for an unpleasant surprise when animal rights activists crashed her book signing.

The siren-turned-authoress was ready to meet fans and sign copies of her new book, Whoa, Baby!, during an event in New Jersey recently. After allowing a group of people who she might have assumed were fans to take the floor, they blindsided her with an anti-fur protest.

A surely stunned Kelly stood off to the side for a moment, giving protesters enough time to accuse her of having blood on her hands.

“This goes out to all the animals that were tortured and murdered so Kelly can wear their fur,” one protester says. “Fur trade, death trade,” they chanted after Kelly graciously cleared the floor for them. “Kelly Rowland has blood on her hands. Blood, blood, blood on her hands.”

When Kelly realized what was going on, she asked her team to remove th disruptive group. Staffers quickly ushered the small, hollering troupe out of the event area.

Although protesters were silenced at the signing, they took their ambush to‘s Instagram posts. As of press time, Animal Rights supporters had been camping out on her profile for at least a day, making nasty comments about her.

Kelly has yet to comment about the incident.

