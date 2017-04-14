Joe Budden Almost Beats Up COMPLEX Employee For Drake Beef

Sooooo, Joe Budden finally caught up with a COMPLEX employee who he felt was only telling one side of the story when it came to the Joe Budden/Drake beef and it almost got ugly. Check out the three clips below:

Joe went 0 to 100 real quick while the blogger didn’t say much to defend himself. 10 points for Joe for standing up and telling the world to put some respeckk on his name. How ya’ll feel about that DFW? Did Joe go to far or was he dead on?

Source: Hip Hop Early

