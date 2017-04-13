Entertainment News
Home > Uncategorized

Watch: Fur Protesters Crash Kelly Rowland’s Book Signing

The singer was not ready for her name to be dragged.

97.9 The Beat Staff
Leave a comment

Kelly Rowland And WomenHeart Team Up With Burlington To #KnockOutHeartDisease

Source: Kris Connor / Getty


Singer Kelly Rowland probably didn’t expect protest to erupt at one of her book signings this past Wednesday.

The singer made an appearance at a bookstore in Ridgewood, New Jersey to promote her new guide for moms, Whoa, Baby. Fans came to get their hard copies signed, however, one group had different motives. Fur protesters entered the store as undercover fans and just after taking a photo with Rowland, they revealed their anti-fur posters and shouting chants like “Kelly Rowland has blood on her hands!” You can watch footage below.


Despite, Rowland’s named being dragged, the “Motivation” singer seemed to keep calm by standing to the side while protesters made their statement. Eventually, the anti-fur party was escorted out of the building and no cops were called. Rowland has yet to make a statement about the incident. She has neither given a firm stance on fur-wear. Images can be found of Kelly rocking some furry gear, but there’s no word if it was faux or not.

 

kelly rowland

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

3 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Watch: Fur Protesters Crash Kelly Rowland’s Book Signing

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

A <strong><a href="https://newsone.com/tag/newsone/">NewsOne</a></strong> gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Chris Brown Claps Back At A Fan Complaining…
 11 hours ago
04.13.17
Vin Diesel Breaks Down Going Rogue In ‘The…
 12 hours ago
04.13.17
Watch: Fur Protesters Crash Kelly Rowland’s Book Signing
 12 hours ago
04.13.17
Wendy Williams Insinuates Tyrese Is Gay Because Of…
 15 hours ago
04.13.17
Big Bank DTE Drops New Video For “25…
 15 hours ago
04.13.17
Tory Lanez Faces Charges When Caught With A…
 16 hours ago
04.13.17
Los Angeles Premiere Of 'Dope' In Partnership With The Los Angeles Film Festival - Arrivals
Tyga’s Company Reportedly Still Owes Injured Fan $235K…
 18 hours ago
04.13.17
Bryson Tiller
Bryson Tiller Has Finished His Sophomore Album “True…
 19 hours ago
04.13.17
Damon Wayans’ Fondest Memory Of Charlie Murphy Is…
 1 day ago
04.13.17
Damage Control: Memphitz Apologizes For Blasting Toya Wright…
 1 day ago
04.12.17
Shots Fired: Tiny’s Best Friend Blasts T.I.
 1 day ago
04.12.17
TK Kravitz Visits The Durtty Boyz Show [PHOTOS]
 1 day ago
04.12.17
Boosie Live in Dallas
Lil Boosie Jacked For $1M Jewelry By Mississippi Cops
 1 day ago
04.13.17
Mississippi Cops Respond to Boosie Badazz’s Claims That…
 1 day ago
04.12.17
Usher & Usher's New Look Celebrates 15th Anniversary At The President's Circle Awards Luncheon
Ludacris to Host a Reboot of ‘Fear Factor’…
 2 days ago
04.12.17
The News Of Charlie Murphy’s Death Shocked Hollywood
 2 days ago
04.12.17
photos