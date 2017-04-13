Damon Wayans’ Fondest Memory Of Charlie Murphy Is A ‘Neck Kiss’

TMZ caught up with Damon Wayans and talked about the actor’s fondest memories of the late Charlie Murphy. Unless you’re living under a rock, news of Murphy’s tragic death spread like wildfire yesterday. He passed at 57 years old after quietly battling leukemia and undergoing chemotherapy.
Damon starts out with: “Loved Charlie Murphy.” Then, in a lighthearted twist, he adds: “We kissed once. It was wonderful.” According to the comedian, Murphy was really “thrilled” about the “neck kiss,” too.
TMZ writes: “Sounds like they were running through lines for Eddie Murphy’s Vampire in Brooklyn — you know, ’cause of the neck ‘kiss’ — but it sure left an impression on Damon. He’s happy to reenact it, too.”
What better way to honor the late, great Charlie Murphy than with a funny memory? Watch Damon Wayans talk about the “neck kiss” below.
The News Of Charlie Murphy’s Death Shocked Hollywood
12 photos Launch gallery
The News Of Charlie Murphy’s Death Shocked Hollywood
1. Comedian George Lopez shared a heartwarming message about his late friend.Source:Instagram 1 of 12
2. Chance The Rapper tweeted about the funny man.2 of 12
3. Ice-T is still in shock.3 of 12
4. Gabrielle Union shared her feelings about the legend.4 of 12
5. Chris Rock lost a long time friend.5 of 12
6. Karen Civil shared her condolences.6 of 12
7. Bow Wow was shocked by the news of his "Lottery Ticket" co-star7 of 12
8. Wu Tang member Raekwon spoke out.8 of 12
9. DJ Clue was close friends with the New York native.Source:Instagram 9 of 12
10. Agreed.10 of 12
11. MC Hammer reflected back on the good times.11 of 12
12. Noreaga tweeted about his homie.12 of 12
comments – Add Yours