Funny Man Charlie Murphy Passes At Age 57

Spike TV's 'Eddie Murphy: One Night Only' - Show

Source: Jeff Kravitz / Getty

This is a sad day for anyone who has ever been touched by the hilarious comedian Charlie Murphy.

Outside of being the brother of famed comic Eddie Murphy, Charlie made a name for himself starring on the hit series Chapelle’s Show, as well as taking on roles in movies like Norbit and the short live TV series “Black Jesus.”

He was a good friend of the legend Rick James, as well as many Hollywood celebrities. Today, Charlie lost the battle to Leukemia at age 57and will truely be missed.

Source: TMZ

