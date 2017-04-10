Chief Keef Gets Hit With A Felony DUI Charge And His Mugshot Is Priceless

Chief Keef wasn’t kidding when he said he hates being sober.

TMZ reports that the rapper has been charged with a DUI after cops pulled him over in a traffic stop-turned-drug bust over the weekend. The Miami Beach Police report reveals that the Chicago emcee was booked Saturday for felony DUI after he failed a sobriety test when he and another vehicle allegedly stopped for a weed transfer. Cops stopped Keef and his green McLaren, as well as a vehicle behind him, when a guy in Chief’s passenger seat got out and made the bud transaction.

After searching both vehicles, police found more weed and other substances in the trailing car as well as a full cup of “sizzurp.” Officials say Chief Keef had bloodshot eyes and dry mouth before a drug expert showed up on the scene. The rapper reportedly told officers, “It’s okay. When you find weed in my urine I’ll just get my attorney to get my marijuana card.” Along with Keef’s felony DUI charge, four others were hit with misdemeanor possession of marijuana and at least one of the guys had a couple warrants for his arrest in NJ related to drug charges and robbery.

No word on whether or not Chief Keef and crew are still behind bars.