Gary With Da Tea Talks About His “Soothing” Colonic [EXCLUSIVE]

97.9 The Beat Staff
Leave a comment


The morning show crew noticed that something is up with Gary With Da Tea, who is constantly going to the bathroom. Gary explains that he went to get “cleaned out,” and why he enjoyed the experience, which he called soothing.

Gary talks about seeing all the toxins leave his body, and feeling refreshed and cleansed afterwards. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

