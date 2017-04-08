News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Put Her On The Honor Roll: Brazilian Teacher Supports Student By Switching Up Her Style

When a bully told her student she was ugly, this teacher fought back by changing her look to support the little girl.

97.9 The Beat Staff
Leave a comment

African American schoolgirl smiling and looking at camera.

Source: skynesher / Getty


A teacher from Brazil taught a lesson in loving yourself and dismissing negativity just by changing her hair.

It’s not new information that kids can be really mean sometimes. However, BBC.com reports that Ana Barbara Ferreira of Sao Paulo decided to lift the spirits of a little girl who was being bullied in a slightly unconventional (but entirely sweet) way.

“Yesterday, my student told me there was a boy saying that her hair was ugly. She was very sad,” Ana Barbara shared in a Facebook post. “At that moment, the only thing I could tell her was that she was wonderful and shouldn’t care about what he was saying.”

Ana realized, however, that sometimes words are not enough. So, she decided to support her student by taking a style cue from her.

“Today, I woke up and remembered what happened and decided to wear the same hairstyle she used to wear,” Ana Barbara wrote, explaining that she hoped to set an example for the little girl. “When she saw me, she came running to hug me and say that I was beautiful, and I told her: ‘Today I’m beautiful like you!’”

We need more teachers like this!

RELATED STORIES:

Not Again! Maryland Teacher Under Fire For Racist Instagram Post

Teacher’s Note Complaining About Coconut Oil In A Black Student’s Hair Sparks Outrage

Italian Teacher Gets An ‘A+’ For The Creative Way She Taught Her Student To Embrace Diversity & Natural Hair

brazil , Hair , students , teachers

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

3 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Put Her On The Honor Roll: Brazilian Teacher Supports Student By Switching Up Her Style

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

A <strong><a href="https://newsone.com/tag/newsone/">NewsOne</a></strong> gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Chris Brown And Lil Wayne Targeted In Federal…
 15 hours ago
Entertainment News 04.08.17
2 Chainz Got A Taste Of Butt Enhancement Surgery
 16 hours ago
Entertainment News 04.07.17
Mel B Is Trying To Stop Stephen Belafonte…
 16 hours ago
Entertainment News 04.07.17
Kylie Jenner Has Two Rappers Fighting Over Her……
 17 hours ago
Entertainment News 04.07.17
Iggy Azalea Reveals The Bizarre Way She Lost…
 17 hours ago
Entertainment News 04.08.17
Tamar Braxton Reveals How Her Miscarriage Affected Her Career
 18 hours ago
Entertainment News 04.07.17
The Many Reasons French Montana’s Twitter Clapback Backfired
 1 day ago
Entertainment News 04.06.17
You Won’t Believe How Much Jay Z’s New…
 2 days ago
Entertainment News 04.07.17
This Is What Blac Chyna Did With Rob…
 2 days ago
Entertainment News 04.06.17
‘Empire’ Star Has Been Arrested For Domestic Violence
 2 days ago
Entertainment News 04.07.17
1 In 5 U.S. Adults Were Infected With…
 2 days ago
Entertainment News 04.07.17
Dallas Enjoys An Economic Boom
Little Women: Dallas Makes Its Return To TV
 2 days ago
Entertainment News 04.06.17
SMH: Kodak Black Gets Hit With Another Assault Accusation
 2 days ago
Entertainment News 04.07.17
Huh? Lord Jamar Says ‘Moonlight’ and ‘Beauty and…
 2 days ago
Entertainment News 04.06.17
Suge Knight’s Ex-Wife Responds To Accusations That She…
 2 days ago
Entertainment News 04.07.17
Stephen Belafonte Responds To Mel B’s Shocking Abuse Allegations
 2 days ago
Entertainment News 04.07.17
photos