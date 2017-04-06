So Beautiful
Home > So Beautiful

HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Chanel Iman Shows Us That Stylish And Comfy Is Possible

Hello Beautiful Staff
Leave a comment

Chanel Iman hung out in the Teva styling suite at a Teva event on Wednesday. The beauty gave us a super comfy look, pairing a Petar Petrov jacket and trouser ensemble, with an Alexander Wang leather bralette and of course, Teva sandals. This look was styled by Monica Rose, who also styles celebrities like Chrissy Teigen and Gigi Hadid.

Teva’s make the perfect festival or summer flat. They also scream, “Hello, tourist!” in a casual, yet stylish manner.

Great day partnering @Teva where comfee is key #strapintofreedom

A post shared by Chanel Iman (@chaneliman) on

It’s nice to see a supermodel working with a brand that is not necessarily “sexy,” but quite functional.

Her jewelry is by Jacquie Aiche and we are loving this simple ponytail, with her signature baby hairs on fleek!

Beauties, we want to know, do you think this look is HAUTE or NAUGHT? Take our poll.


DON’T MISS:

#MODELMONDAYS: Chanel Iman Is HOT In This Diamond Encrusted Crop Top Bodice

Chanel Iman Channels Prince In A Fashionable Tribute

Ciara Gives Us The ‘1,2 Step’ In This Cute Pregnancy Photo

Ajak Deng And Top Black Models Are Flourishing Fashionably For Models.com

10 photos Launch gallery

Ajak Deng And Top Black Models Are Flourishing Fashionably For Models.com

Continue reading Ajak Deng And Top Black Models Are Flourishing Fashionably For Models.com

Ajak Deng And Top Black Models Are Flourishing Fashionably For Models.com

Photographer <strong><a href="https://models.com/people/mariano-vivanco">Mariano Vivanco</a></strong> shot a beautiful Santería story playing up the color white, which is trending for Spring/Summer 2017. Cuban-American stylist, <strong><a href="https://models.com/people/jimi-urquiaga">Jimi Urquiaga</a></strong>, beautifully styled this shoot featuring Black models, <strong><a href="https://models.com/models/Ajak-Deng">Ajak Deng</a></strong>,<strong> <a href="https://models.com/models/duckie-thot">Duckie Thot</a></strong>, <strong><a href="https://models.com/models/alicia-burke">Alicia Burke</a></strong>, <strong><a href="https://models.com/models/Achok-Majak">Achok Majak</a></strong>, and <strong><a href="http://www.requestmodels.com/men-new-faces/saul-rodriguez/Portfolio/?sid=72832#p=1&quot; target="_blank">Saul Rodriguez</a></strong>. Santería is a practice that arose from the Yoruba people, Roman Catholicism and multiple indigenous groups across the Americas and white is used to symbolize ascension in rank. Hair was done by <strong><a href="https://models.com/people/joey-george">Joey George</a></strong>, makeup by <strong><a href="https://models.com/people/Niki-Mnray">Niki M'Nray</a></strong> using Nars Cosmetics and shot at <a href="http://www.springstudios.com/">Spring Studios</a>. Get into these beautiful looks and find out what each model is wearing!

#BlackModelsMatter , black celebrity style , black models , celebrity fashion , celebrity style , Chanel Iman , fashion , style

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
The Many Reasons French Montana’s Twitter Clapback Backfired
 12 hours ago
Entertainment News 04.06.17
You Won’t Believe How Much Jay Z’s New…
 20 hours ago
Entertainment News 04.07.17
This Is What Blac Chyna Did With Rob…
 21 hours ago
Entertainment News 04.06.17
‘Empire’ Star Has Been Arrested For Domestic Violence
 22 hours ago
Entertainment News 04.07.17
1 In 5 U.S. Adults Were Infected With…
 22 hours ago
Entertainment News 04.07.17
Dallas Enjoys An Economic Boom
Little Women: Dallas Makes Its Return To TV
 22 hours ago
Entertainment News 04.06.17
SMH: Kodak Black Gets Hit With Another Assault Accusation
 23 hours ago
Entertainment News 04.07.17
Huh? Lord Jamar Says ‘Moonlight’ and ‘Beauty and…
 1 day ago
Entertainment News 04.06.17
Suge Knight’s Ex-Wife Responds To Accusations That She…
 1 day ago
Entertainment News 04.07.17
Stephen Belafonte Responds To Mel B’s Shocking Abuse Allegations
 1 day ago
Entertainment News 04.07.17
‘Empire’ Recap: Is Anika Playing Lucious Or Tariq?
 1 day ago
Entertainment News 04.07.17
WATCH: Beyoncé Honors 9th Anniversary With ‘Die With…
 3 days ago
Entertainment News 04.05.17
Shots Fired At Boosie Badazz Concert, Two Injured
 3 days ago
Entertainment News 04.05.17
Drake at Toronto Raptors
Drake Treats Himself with $120k OVO Chain
 3 days ago
Entertainment News 04.04.17
Here’s How Young Thug Got Cleared Of Felony…
 3 days ago
Entertainment News 04.04.17
Are Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Getting Divorced?
 3 days ago
Entertainment News 04.04.17
photos