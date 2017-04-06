TLC Delivering Kickstarter Album This Summer

TLC is finally delivering that album fans have been waiting on for more than two years.

Remember how T-Boz anc Chili launched a Kickstarter campaign in January 2015 to fund their final album as TLC? The pair initially aimed to collect $150,000 for the project, but fans donated more than $430,250! By November 2015, irate fans were feeling swindled after nearly a year without any new album, and they were ready for a refund.

Well, good things come to those who wait. TLC’s manager, Bill Diggins, has revealed that the album is coming soon! He announced via Kickstarter that T-Box and Chilli have been hard at work to deliver a quality album, and it will be ready by the end of June.

“The album date is firm, June 30th is the release of the new TLC album that you made happen!” Bill wrote in an update on the campaign’s page. “Tionne and Chilli have been working night and day to hit this date.”

T-Boz and Chilli will be doing a video-and-photo shoot from April 18th – 20th. They’re rolling into the final phase of album production with some encouraging momentum.

“The Waterfall’s version from the voice was magical and received 40 million views in a week!” Bill shared. “Ed Sheeran gave some of his publishing to the writers of No Scrubs and TLC sold out in London in one minute…it was a blessed month for us and we finally feel a little wind at our back.”

But before the ladies can release the album, they need a little more help–this time with a title for the project. According to Bill, T-Boz and Chilli can’t decide on a name for their album and they’re hoping fans can offer some inspiration.

RELATED STORIES:

TLC Turns To Fans To Help Fund Final Album

Supporters of TLC’s Kickstarter Campaign Want Their $400K Back

The Beyhive Attacks TLC’s Chilli After Queen Bey ‘Diss’

Also On 97.9 The Beat: