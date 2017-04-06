NEW VIDEO: YFN LUCCI X PNB ROCK “EVERYDAY WE LIT”

YFN Lucci came thru RSMS this week to discuss about his new project as well as recent troubles with the law. But there’s no slowing him down anytime soon. Check out the visual to his new single featuring PNB Rock, Off YFN Lucci’s Long Live Nut, which you can get lit to here.
