WATCH: Maxine Waters Says Bill O’Reilly ‘Needs To Go To Jail’

WATCH: Maxine Waters Says Bill O’Reilly ‘Needs To Go To Jail’

The California congresswoman said that the host's network is a "sexual harassment enterprise."

California Rep. Maxine Waters spoke out against Bill O’Reilly, saying the Fox News host “needs to go to jail” for his “sexual harassment enterprise” during an MSNBC interview Wednesday, reports USA Today.

“Bill O’Reilly needs to go to jail,” Waters said in an interview on MSNBC in which she also called O’Reilly’s network a “sexual harassment enterprise.”

O’Reilly, whose comments about Waters’ hair were widely condemned, is currently in the media spotlight after The New York Times reported that he and Fox paid five women $13 million to settle harassment or other allegations.against the star pundit. Advertisers have been fleeingThe O’Reiilly Factor since the allegations surfaced.

…”It’s coming out of the mouth of a man who has said some horrible things about women,” Waters said of [President Donald] Trump’s comments [defending O’Reilly.] “Don’t forget he talked about grabbing women in their private parts, and because he was important, he could get away with that.” Waters said Trump and O’Reilly “are two of a kind.”

Waters also explained her “distrust of the Trump administration’s foreign policy” as well on All in with Chris Hayes, reports NBC News.

SOURCE: USA TodayNBC News

