Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home > Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Are The New High-Tech ATM Withdrawal Systems Dangerous? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

97.9 The Beat Staff
Leave a comment


It was only a matter of time before all the exciting new advancements of the technology world made it to our banks. You can now take your phone up to the ATM and withdraw cash, instead of needing your debit card. The fancy new system sounds super convenient, but is it hack-proof?

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Check out this exclusive video to hear Beyonce explain more in this new edition of Techie Tuesday on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

RELATED: How Even MORE New Technology Is Making Mommying Easier [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Awesome New Technology For New & Working Mommies [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: All Of The Crazy Technology Headed Your Way In 2017 [EXCLUSIVE]

Rickey Smiley: 2017 Photo Album

26 photos Launch gallery

Rickey Smiley: 2017 Photo Album

Continue reading Rickey Smiley: 2017 Photo Album

Rickey Smiley: 2017 Photo Album


 

ATM , cash , Hackers , MONEY , phone , techie tuesday

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
WATCH: Beyoncé Honors 9th Anniversary With ‘Die With…
 1 day ago
Shots Fired At Boosie Badazz Concert, Two Injured
 1 day ago
Drake at Toronto Raptors
Drake Treats Himself with $120k OVO Chain
 1 day ago
Here’s How Young Thug Got Cleared Of Felony…
 1 day ago
Are Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Getting Divorced?
 1 day ago
Here’s How The Internet Reacts When Michelle Obama…
 1 day ago
Wait A Minute: Omarosa Postpones Her Wedding Amid…
 1 day ago
The Internet Went Wild Because Michelle Obama Went Natural
 1 day ago
Los Angeles Premiere Of 'Dope' In Partnership With The Los Angeles Film Festival - Arrivals
NEW MUSIC: TYGA X LIL WAYNE “ACT GHETTO”…
 1 day ago
2013 BET Awards - Arrivals
NEW VIDEO: TRAVI$ SCOTT X KENDRICK LAMAR “GOOSEBUMPS”
 2 days ago
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 9: Lisa Resurfaces In Enemy Territory
 2 days ago
Bronzeville
[Podcast] Listen To The Newest Episode Of Bronzeville
 2 days ago
‘LHHATLS6’ Recap: Kirk Wants Rasheeda To Forgive His…
 2 days ago
Zendaya’s ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ Co-Star Tom Holland Defends Her…
 2 days ago
Big Sean Talks About Being On Tour And…
 2 days ago
2016 American Music Awards - Roaming Show
Drake’s “More Life” No. 1 For 2nd Week…
 3 days ago
photos