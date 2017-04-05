Are The New High-Tech ATM Withdrawal Systems Dangerous? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

It was only a matter of time before all the exciting new advancements of the technology world made it to our banks. You can now take your phone up to the ATM and withdraw cash, instead of needing your debit card. The fancy new system sounds super convenient, but is it hack-proof?

Check out this exclusive video to hear Beyonce explain more in this new edition of Techie Tuesday on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

