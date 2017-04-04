Entertainment News
The Internet Went Wild Because Michelle Obama Went Natural

Our favorite FLOTUS is #TeamNatural.

Crystal Tate
Michelle Obama may no longer be FLOTUS, but we still look up to the former First Lady and consider her one of our greatest sheros. So quite naturally the Internet went completely wild today when a photo surfaced of Michelle Obama wearing her natural hair. The same Michelle Obama who always wore her hair perfectly pressed and styled to perfection by her longtime stylist Johnny Wright. The same Michelle who we’re pretty sure wore a few clip-in extensions and even weaves as First Lady. The same Michelle who was never caught with one, let alone a few, hairs out of place.

Now that she is a regular citizen of the United States, yes Michelle Obama really is just like us and was rocking her natural hair pulled back into a puff accessorized with a gray polka dot headband.

 

 

Natural hair girls everywhere, now’s the time to rejoice! And rejoice they did—keep reading for the most hilarious and praiseworthy comments to Michelle Obama being on #teamnatural.

 

Although this is the first time we’ve seen Michelle Obama’s hair in its natural state, we are also excited about the new look. And yes, box braids would be everything!

#BlackTwitter , #TeamNatural , First Lady Michelle Obama , natural hair

photos