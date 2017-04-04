The Internet Went Wild Because Michelle Obama Went Natural

Crystal Tate

Michelle Obama may no longer be FLOTUS, but we still look up to the former First Lady and consider her one of our greatest sheros. So quite naturally the Internet went completely wild today when a photo surfaced of Michelle Obama wearing her natural hair. The same Michelle Obama who always wore her hair perfectly pressed and styled to perfection by her longtime stylist Johnny Wright. The same Michelle who we’re pretty sure wore a few clip-in extensions and even weaves as First Lady. The same Michelle who was never caught with one, let alone a few, hairs out of place.

Now that she is a regular citizen of the United States, yes Michelle Obama really is just like us and was rocking her natural hair pulled back into a puff accessorized with a gray polka dot headband.

This is the picuture I have been waiting on for like 3 years. COME ON NATURAL. https://t.co/HF8AYpsciB—

gif sommelier (@meagnacarta) April 02, 2017

Natural hair girls everywhere, now’s the time to rejoice! And rejoice they did—keep reading for the most hilarious and praiseworthy comments to Michelle Obama being on #teamnatural.

Michelle Obama wearing her natural hair is news. Better yet, national news. Global even. — Christiáne-Trésor (@chrissytresxr) April 3, 2017

Michelle Obama left the White House and went natural 😍🔥💁🏾 pic.twitter.com/ekCr4BHvuK — MoorInfo (@MoorInformation) April 3, 2017

When Michelle Obama has been a straight haired natural the whole time pic.twitter.com/cxHRT4LFl2 — The Sweetest Taboo (@KeepItKlassy_) April 3, 2017

Seeing Michelle Obama wear her hair natural while serving as First Lady… would've made my whole life — rhy t✨ (@rhytaylorr) April 3, 2017

@meagnacarta her natural hair was hiding for 8 (+) years 😩 — angela🍼martinez (@crybaby_angela) April 3, 2017

This photo of #FLOTUS Michelle Obama rockin' her natural hair is only the beginning. Those Poetic Justice box braids are coming summer 2017! — Sir Harvey Fitz (@SirHarveyFitz) April 3, 2017

Although this is the first time we’ve seen Michelle Obama’s hair in its natural state, we are also excited about the new look. And yes, box braids would be everything!

