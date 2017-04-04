Entertainment News
Here’s How The Internet Reacts When Michelle Obama Rocks Her Natural Hair

The first lady elicits some strong reactions.

Obama Accepts Nomination On Final Day Of Democratic National Convention

Michelle Obama continues to give life even after her exit from the White House.

Recently, a Twitter user decided to share a picture of Michelle Obama sporting her natural hair tied in a low puff with a gray polka dot headband.

Many Twitter users were not ready to be blessed by Michelle Obama’s new do. See below:

Some even made sure the glowed up skin didn’t miss any recognition.

It has yet to be revealed where the photo was taken, but one guess is the French Polynesian islands where Barack Obama is writing his memoir.

This is not the first time Michelle Obama has gone natural. According to her hair stylist, Johnny Wright, in a 2015 interview, she has been natural for several years. Wright explained that if Michelle did rock a ‘fro instead of a fresh press, it would possibly be during vacation.

Well lounge on Obamas! Lounge on.

photos