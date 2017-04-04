Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Are Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Getting Divorced?

Could it be true?

97.9 The Beat Staff
Leave a comment

Celebrity Sightings in New York City - February 14, 2017

Source: Marc Piasecki / Getty


Are Kim Kardashian and Kanye West calling it quits?

It’s no secret the Keeping Up with the Kardashians reality star and her hip-hop hubby are navigating rough waters. After Kim was robbed for millions in Paris, ‘Ye canceled the remainder of his Saint Pablo tour, had a mental breakdown, went blond, and met up with his “longtime friend” Donald Trump — at which point, rumors of a KimYe split became imminent.

Naughtygossip.com doesn’t say whether their rumored divorce has anything to do with the rapper’s health, but according to the website, a breakup scene has already been filmed for the family show.

In an exclusive report, the website insists:

“Kim and her mother Kris Jenner have filmed a scene already where Kim breaks up with Kanye. They were both crying as the cameras rolled. Kim tells her mom that things are not working out and that she thinks she and Kanye need time apart. Kris agrees and tells Kim that she and North can move in with her. Kim says that she would rather rent her own house until she decides what her future – with or without Kanye – looks like.”

Is this the end for one of our favorite couples? We certainly hope not… but stay tuned.

The 22 Best Love Shots Of Kim & Kanye In "Bound 2" (PHOTOS)

22 photos Launch gallery

The 22 Best Love Shots Of Kim & Kanye In "Bound 2" (PHOTOS)

Continue reading The 22 Best Love Shots Of Kim & Kanye In “Bound 2” (PHOTOS)

The 22 Best Love Shots Of Kim & Kanye In "Bound 2" (PHOTOS)

breakup , divorce , Kanye West , Keeping up with the Kardashians , Kim Kardashian , Kimye

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Here’s How Young Thug Got Cleared Of Felony…
 41 mins ago
Are Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Getting Divorced?
 1 hour ago
Here’s How The Internet Reacts When Michelle Obama…
 1 hour ago
Wait A Minute: Omarosa Postpones Her Wedding Amid…
 2 hours ago
Los Angeles Premiere Of 'Dope' In Partnership With The Los Angeles Film Festival - Arrivals
NEW MUSIC: TYGA X LIL WAYNE “ACT GHETTO”…
 3 hours ago
2013 BET Awards - Arrivals
NEW VIDEO: TRAVI$ SCOTT X KENDRICK LAMAR “GOOSEBUMPS”
 4 hours ago
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 9: Lisa Resurfaces In Enemy Territory
 6 hours ago
Bronzeville
[Podcast] Listen To The Newest Episode Of Bronzeville
 11 hours ago
‘LHHATLS6’ Recap: Kirk Wants Rasheeda To Forgive His…
 12 hours ago
Zendaya’s ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ Co-Star Tom Holland Defends Her…
 22 hours ago
Big Sean Talks About Being On Tour And…
 1 day ago
2016 American Music Awards - Roaming Show
Drake’s “More Life” No. 1 For 2nd Week…
 1 day ago
Big Sean In Concert
Big Sean Becomes Youngest Person To Ever Receive…
 1 day ago
Chance The Rapper Makes Another Monster $2.2M Donation…
 2 days ago
Tinashe
TINASHE “FLAME” ON ‘THE TONIGHT SHOW’
 3 days ago
Kenya Moore Gets A Temporary Restraining Order Against…
 3 days ago
photos