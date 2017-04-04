Are Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Getting Divorced?

It’s no secret the Keeping Up with the Kardashians reality star and her hip-hop hubby are navigating rough waters. After Kim was robbed for millions in Paris, ‘Ye canceled the remainder of his Saint Pablo tour, had a mental breakdown, went blond, and met up with his “longtime friend” Donald Trump — at which point, rumors of a KimYe split became imminent.

Naughtygossip.com doesn’t say whether their rumored divorce has anything to do with the rapper’s health, but according to the website, a breakup scene has already been filmed for the family show.

In an exclusive report, the website insists:

“Kim and her mother Kris Jenner have filmed a scene already where Kim breaks up with Kanye. They were both crying as the cameras rolled. Kim tells her mom that things are not working out and that she thinks she and Kanye need time apart. Kris agrees and tells Kim that she and North can move in with her. Kim says that she would rather rent her own house until she decides what her future – with or without Kanye – looks like.”

Is this the end for one of our favorite couples? We certainly hope not… but stay tuned.