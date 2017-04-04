Tony Romo Reportedly Decides To Retire, Will Go Into Broadcasting

Former Dallas Cowboys Quarterback Tony Romo has decided to hang it up.

Romo, 37 will retire and join the world of Broadcasting. The Cowboys will release the QB Tuesday, thus making him a free agent free to sign with any team. ESPN reports after long consideration and interest from the Houston Texans and Denver Broncos, Romo wants to spend more time with his family along with get healthy. Romo has dealt with back issues since 2013 and missed time due to a broken clavicle in 2015. He missed that 2016 season after breaking a bone in his back, thus making way for Rookie of the Year Dak Prescott.

A undrafted free agent out of Eastern Illinois University, Romo’s rise to the Dallas Cowboys is one of the best stories in NFL history.

Romo has a career record of 78-49, but he never was able to get the Cowboys past the divisional round of the playoffs in four playoff appearances. His 34,183 passing yards and 248 touchdown passes are the most in team history.

Romo also holds team records for most 300-yard passing games (46), multiple touchdown pass games (79) and consecutive games with a touchdown pass (38). In 2012, he threw for a club-record 4,903 yards and on Oct. 6, 2013, against the Broncos, he threw for a franchise record 506 yards. He owns the NFL record with a touchdown pass in 41 straight road games.

Source: ESPN

