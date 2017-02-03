Sports
Home > Sports

Dak Prescott Wins Pepsi NFL Rookie Of The Year

2 hours ago

J.R. Bang
Leave a comment
New York Giants v Dallas Cowboys

Source: Tom Pennington / Getty

Dallas Cowboys Quarterback Dak Prescott’s unexpected rise landed him the coveted NFL Rookie of the Year award. Prescott beat out finalists Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa, Falcons linebacker Deion Jones, Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz and fellow teammate running back Ezekiel Elliott.

Prescott started all 16 games and posted 3,667 passing yards with 23 touchdowns and 4 interceptions. His six rushing touchdowns set a single-season franchise record by a Cowboys quarterback.

He’s the first rookie and only the second player in NFL history (Brady) to throw for at least 3,500 yards with fewer than five interceptions in a season.

Congrats Dak!

Dak Prescott

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

3 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Dak Prescott Wins Pepsi NFL Rookie Of The Year

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

A <strong><a href="https://newsone.com/tag/newsone/">NewsOne</a></strong> gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
‘HTGAWM’ Recap: Annalise’s Smarts Can’t Keep Her Out…
 13 hours ago
‘Scandal’ Recap: Olivia’s Case Against Cyrus Is Getting Real
 14 hours ago
Kehlani Reacts To Having No. 1 Album, Shares…
 23 hours ago
Case Talks About ’90s Movie Soundtracks And More…
 24 hours ago
Nicki Minaj’s Mansion Reportedly Trashed in $200,000 Burglary
 24 hours ago
OH NO! Nicki Minaj’s Mansion Burglarized & Vandalized
 1 day ago
EXCLUSIVE: Ice Cube Is Giving You A First…
 1 day ago
Lauryn Hill Finally Issues An Apology For Her…
 1 day ago
Is it OK to Uber your kids??
 1 day ago
The Game Uses Drake & Nicki Minaj’s Reunion…
 1 day ago
Stevie J Receives Sentence In $1.3 Million Child…
 1 day ago
Donald Trump Shades Arnold Schwarzenegger Over ‘Apprentice’ Ratings…
 1 day ago
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 1 day ago
Too Cute: See More Photos Of Pregnant Beyoncé…
 1 day ago
Watch: Here’s Young Thug’s Response to Gay Rumors
 1 day ago
Kanye West & Kim Kardashian Announce Children’s Clothing Line
 1 day ago
photos