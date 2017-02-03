Dak Prescott Wins Pepsi NFL Rookie Of The Year

Dallas Cowboys Quarterback Dak Prescott’s unexpected rise landed him the coveted NFL Rookie of the Year award. Prescott beat out finalists Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa, Falcons linebacker Deion Jones, Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz and fellow teammate running back Ezekiel Elliott.

Prescott started all 16 games and posted 3,667 passing yards with 23 touchdowns and 4 interceptions. His six rushing touchdowns set a single-season franchise record by a Cowboys quarterback.

He’s the first rookie and only the second player in NFL history (Brady) to throw for at least 3,500 yards with fewer than five interceptions in a season.

Congrats Dak!

