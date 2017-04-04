#RelationshipGoals: Watch Tamia Sing Rihanna’s “Stay” While Grant Hill Plays The Piano



#RelationshipGoals: Watch Tamia Sing Rihanna's "Stay" While Grant Hill Plays The Piano

Remember: The couple that plays together, stays together!

97.9 The Beat Staff
As if you really needed another reason to love Tamia and her husband Grant Hill…but the couple doesn’t care, they gave you one anyway. The singer recently posted an adorable video on Instagram of her singing Rihanna’s hit ballad “Stay” with Hill accompanying her on the piano.

It’s everything and the ending is utterly hilarious. Hill messes up on one of the notes to which his wife of 17 years jokingly sings, “I want you to play…the right note baby.”

So cute!

Now Hill may be best known for being a basketball superstar, but did you know that he has been playing the piano since he was a kid? Neither did we.

It’s not the first time the two have sung together for their fans. Back in 2013 the couple filmed themselves doing a cover of Frank Ocean’s hit, “Thinkin Bout You.”

Remember: The couple that plays together, stays together!

SOURCE: Instagram

photos